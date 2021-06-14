Nation Politics 13 Jun 2021 Etala to join BJP to ...
Nation, Politics

Etala to join BJP today; all eyes on Huzurabad bypoll

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 14, 2021, 12:44 am IST
Updated Jun 14, 2021, 12:44 am IST
Former TRS MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy from Yellareddy constituency will also be joining the BJP with Rajendar
As per schedule, Rajendar will leave for Delhi from the Shamshabad airport at 6 am on Monday and will join BJP at 11 am at the party headquarters. (Photo: Facebook @Eatala Rajendar)
 As per schedule, Rajendar will leave for Delhi from the Shamshabad airport at 6 am on Monday and will join BJP at 11 am at the party headquarters. (Photo: Facebook @Eatala Rajendar)

HYDERABAD: Former minister Etala Rajendar is all set to join the BJP in the presence of party president J.P. Nadda in Delhi on Monday.

Also joining the BJP with Rajendar will be former TRS MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy from Yellareddy constituency, former Karimnagar zilla parishad chairperson Tula Uma, former TSRTC joint action committee leader Aswathama Reddy and a few others.

 

As per schedule, Rajendar will leave for Delhi from the Shamshabad airport at 6 am on Monday and will join BJP at 11 am at the party headquarters.
With this, the BJP is hopeful to making a comeback in Telangana and emerging as a force to reckon with if it wins the Huzurabad bypoll necessitated by Rajendar’s resignation from the Assembly on Saturday.

It may be yet another byelection for many, but for the BJP, it is a litmus test. The party central leadership is said to have laid special focus on the Huzurabad bypoll as it strongly believes a victory will change the course of Telangana politics, dominated by the TRS since the formation of state in June 2014.

 

The BJP is looking to bounce back after suffering back to back electoral setbacks in the recent Legislative Council and municipal polls and the Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll at the hands of the TRS.

Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy told this newspaper, "The party's central leadership is seeking a report on Huzurabad developments every week. Party's state in-charge Tarun Chugh will camp in Telangana for most of the days until Huzurabad bypoll is over.  A few other national leaders will visit the state and campaign in Huzurabad. The BJP will emerge victorious and the downfall of the TRS will begin. This bypoll result will pave the way for the BJP to come to power in Telangana in 2023."

 

The BJP was upbeat after its stupendous performance in Dubbak bypoll and the GHMC elections towards 2020-end and declared itself as the only alternative to the TRS. replacing the Congress. This did not last long as the BJP faced shocking defeats in successive polls in between March and May this year and Congress emerged as principal opposition to TRS.

At this juncture, the Rajendar episode gave an unexpected opportunity to the BJP to prove that it is the only alternative to the TRS by winning Huzurabad bypoll and brace the party's rank and file for the 2023 December Assembly polls.

 

In Dubbak, the BJP had a strong local candidate in M. Raghunandan Rao, which helped the party trounce the TRS. The lack of such a candidate in Nagarjunasagar led to the BJP failing to retain its deposit.

The BJP was considered weak in Huzurabad as it lost deposit in 2018 Assembly polls. In fact, the BJP candidate P. Raghu polled fewer votes (1,683) than NOTA (2,867) but Rajendar’s entry has changed the scenario altogether.
Rajendar has never lost an election from this seat since 2004. He was elected six times and the BJP is confident of defeating the TRS using Rajendar’s popularity in the constituency.

 

...
Tags: eatala rajendar, trs, bjp, eatala joins bjp, enugu ravinder, tula uma, aswathama reddy, tarun chugh, g. kishan reddy, kcr, telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The corporation has now floated tenders to procure four inflatable rescue boats for the LB Nagar zone ignoring the other areas in the city that are prone to submerging. — Representational image/DC

Covid precaution: GHMC to spray disinfectant across city during monsoon

The Warangal Central Prison being demolished. — DC Image

Demolition of Warangal central prison gathers steam

Shopping mall employees said they were sending the customers into the mall in small batches so as to avoid crowding. — Representational image/PTI

Overcrowding in malls despite second wave

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Moihan Reddy will inaugurate 61 labs on July 8, the birth anniversary of late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. — Representational image/DC

Jagan to launch 61 agri labs on July 8



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Jagan calls on Amit Shah, pushes three capitals plan for Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence on Thursday. (Photo:ANI)

PM Modi reviews COVID situation, says localised containment strategies need of hour

Chairing a high-level meeting, Modi said states should be encouraged to report their COVID-19 numbers transparently without any pressure of high numbers showing adversely on their efforts. (Photo: PTI)

93 ex-civil servants writes to PM, raise concerns over developments in Lakshadweep

They have urged the prime minister to ensure an appropriate development model, in consultation with the islanders with emphasis on access to safe and secure healthcare, education and just governance among others. (Photo: PTI)

Kamala Harris dials PM Modi on US decision to send vaccines to India

Kamala Harris on Thursday made her first phone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform him the decision of the Biden Administration to send tens of thousands of doses of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines to India. (Photo: AFP)

Govt asks social media firms to remove contents referring to Indian variant

A notice has been issued in this regard on Friday by the IT Ministry, which states that a false statement is being circulated online that implies that an Indian variant of coronavirus is spreading across countries. (Representational Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham