15.6 lakh houses to be ready by ’22 Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 13, 2021, 8:08 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2021, 11:37 am IST
Housing minister Sriranganatha Raju reviews progress of works
He said every beneficiary would get a house which would be worth Rs 15 lakh. — Representational image/DC file
KAKINADA: Housing Minister Cherukuvada Sriranganatha Raju said that the constructions of nearly 15.6 lakh houses would be completed by Ugadi-2022 as part of the first phase and the remaining would be completed in the second phase.

After reviewing the housing progress at Eluru on Saturday, he told the media that stones would be laid 17,000 housing colonies before the onset of inauspicious ‘Ashada masa’ in the first week of July. He informed land acquisition, levelling of lands, distribution of pattas and others were already completed in most of colonies.

 

He said every beneficiary would get a house which would be worth Rs 15 lakh. He said the West Godavari officials were targeting the first place in the construction of houses in the state, and District Collector Karthikeya Misra drew up an action plan to complete the constructions by deploying special officers at mandal, constituency and district levels. He said four sand reaches in the district were specially allocated to the housing construction purpose. If anybody eligible candidates apply for housing,  houses would be allotted to them within 90 days, he assured.

 

Sriranganatha Raju said that the housing colonies would be constructed at a cost of Rs 30,000 crore by creating all infrastructure facilities like electricity, drinking water, drainage, roads, internet connectivity and others. The total housing activity cost would be to the tune of Rs 4 lakh crore. He said one officer would be deployed for every 20 houses and he suggested that the beneficiaries form groups and take up construction for early completion. He also advised the beneficiaries to lay nine pillars at basement level as it would help them to construct another stair in future.

 

The Collector said that construction would be taken up for 1,39,353 out of 1,70,699 houses in the district. Of them 1,23,125 plots were laid in 1,138 layouts. AP Housing Corporation Managing Director N. Bharat Gupta, Social Welfare Minister T. Vanitha, and several MLAs were present.

Tags: housing minister cherukuvada sriranganatha raju, 15.6 lakh houses ready by ugadi-2022 andhra pradesh, stones for 17, 000 housing colonies before ashada masa, beneficiary house worth rs 15 lakh, house application complete by 90 days, infrastructure for housing colonies andhra
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


