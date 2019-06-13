Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  New Zealand will now face their toughest opponents in India, who are also unbeaten.(Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter) ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs NZ LIVE; Chances of a washout?
 
Nation Politics 13 Jun 2019 Party can go from de ...
Nation, Politics

Party can go from defeat to victory under Rahul's leadership: Harish Rawat

PTI
Published Jun 13, 2019, 5:34 pm IST
Updated Jun 13, 2019, 5:34 pm IST
Most leaders have been hoping that Gandhi will continue to lead party as Nehru-Gandhi family acts as "glue" that binds Congress together.
‘Gandhi had offered to quit as the party chief during a May 25 meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which was called to analyse the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: G.N. Jha)
 ‘Gandhi had offered to quit as the party chief during a May 25 meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which was called to analyse the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: G.N. Jha)

New Delhi: A day after the Congress asserted that Rahul Gandhi will remain party president, senior leader Harish Rawat said the statement reflected the party workers' sentiment who believed that under Gandhi's leadership the party can go from defeat to victory.

Gandhi was, is and will remain the Congress president, chief spokesperson of the party Randeep Surjewala had said on Wednesday, ending the speculation triggered by his insistence to quit the post for the time being.

 

Surjewala's assertion came after an informal meeting presided by former Union minister A K Antony, in which senior Congress leaders discussed the party's strategy and preparations for the assembly elections in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand and Maharashtra later this year.

Gandhi had offered to quit as the party chief during a May 25 meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which was called to analyse the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls, in which it managed to win just 52 seats. The CWC had unanimously rejected his offer to quit but Gandhi was apparently firm on his stand.

"I would like to reiterate what Randeep Surjewala said yesterday that Rahul Gandhi was, is and will remain the Congress president. This is also the sentiment of the Congress workers and they believe that under his leadership the party can go from defeat to victory," Rawat said. "We were not successful, but by strengthening the organisation, we can mount a challenge to the RSS-BJP's malicious propaganda," the former Uttarakhand chief minister said.

At a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi also reiterated Surjewala's statement and said there "is status quo" in the situation since the statement on Wednesday.

Following Gandhi's insistence on quitting, there is a speculation on the need to put in place an interim arrangement in the Congress for decision-making, especially in the run-up to the assembly elections. However, most leaders have been hoping that Gandhi will continue to lead the party as the Nehru-Gandhi family acts as "glue" that binds the Congress together.

...
Tags: congress, rahul gandhi, harish rawat, 2019 lok sahba elections, randeep surjewala
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

On a six-day tour of Himachal Pradesh, Zala said various states had been told to provide safety equipment to safai karamcharis for the cleaning of sewers. (Photo: Representational)

801 workers died cleaning sewers in country since 1993: Central panel chief

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

137 people were admitted in SKMCH hospital out of whom 40 causalities were reported. (Photo: ANI)

47 children die due to encephalitis; over 130 in hospitals in Muzaffarpur

'We have to sustain the Gaganyaan programme after the launch of (the) human space mission. In this context, India is planning to have its own space station,' Sivan told reporters in New Delhi. (Photo: File)

India planning to launch its own space station: ISRO chief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC CWC'19: Mahesh Babu's fanboy moment with this cricket legend is unmissable

Mahesh Babu with Andy Roberts. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Travel Alert: Taj Mahal finds new means to curb overtourism

If tourists stay for more than three hours, then they have to pay the price equivalent to the original cost of the ticket upon exiting. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Trishuli village has no electricity 71 years after India's Independence

‘Since the time I was born I have not seen electricity in this village. Leaders come here at the time of elections. They are not willing to do anything for the development here,’ said a 70-year-old local. (Photo:ANI)
 

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could feature exciting new design

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is a lot different than the current device as these leaked blueprint show.
 

US will deploy 1,000 troops to Poland; Warsaw may call them ‘Fort Trump’

Trump announced the troop deployment at a joint news conference with Duda in the White House Rose Garden shortly after the two leaders signed a joint declaration affirming defence cooperation and watched a US-made F-35 fighter jet fly overhead. (Photo: File)
 

China's tech fair where you can hit Trump's bobblehead, gets shut down

Visitors were given a hammer to smash a life-sized likeness of the US president, who has angered many Chinese by launching a tariff war with China. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Anantnag terror attack: Congress condoles death of security personnel

Five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and three others were injured when their patrol party was attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

Mahrashtra CM agrees to reinstate internal SSC marks, says Aaditya Thackeray

'More than my personal political career, issues concerning students and farmers are more important. I would again meet the CM when the monsoon session begins next week,' Aaditya Thackeray said. (Photo: File I PTI)

Sitharaman holds 3rd pre- Budget consultation with stakeholders from financial sector

Suggestions were made to introduce a special liquidity window for NBFCs. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar: Rift in LJP, disgruntled members form own outfit

In the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, LJP had contested six seats in Bihar as a constituent of the BJP-led NDA and have won on all of them. (Photo: File)

Karnataka govt to waive all farm loans in one go

Following reports of loan-waiver gaffe, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy-led Karnataka government has decided to waive all eligible farm loans taken from nationalised banks in one go. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham