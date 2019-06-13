Dr G Parameshwar to babus: Shut up! Government is stable

Bengaluru: Reprimanding officials for their comments on the "instability" of the coalition government, deputy chief minister, Dr G Parameshwar on Wednesday said they must stop passing such remarks even as a joke as the government was safe and would complete its full term.

Speaking at a day-long conference of deputy commissioners, chief executive officers and regional commissioners here, he said thinking about the stability of the government was not the job of officials as it would impact the delivery of services to the people. "I have seen some officials talking about the 'instability' of our government. It is not your job to think about it. You concentrate on your job of implementing projects. If you want, I can name these officials but I will not. For God's sake stop talking about it even among yourselves," he strongly advised the officers.

Dr Parameshwar said he found the figures of those below poverty line in the state hard to believe and wondered how nearly 90 per cent of its people could fall into this category when Karnataka was one of the most progressive states in the country. " The state is considered the Silicon Valley of the country, a hub of start-ups and Information Technology, but still it is 'poor' going by the number of BPL families. Even in Mandya, which is an irrigated district thanks to the Cauvery water, 90 per cent of the population is below poverty line. How can this be?" he asked. Suggesting that there could be serious lapses in distribution of BPL cards , he said the state needed to take a re-look at the entire process.

Appreciating Chief Minister H.D. Mr Kumaraswamy's vision for the state's development, he observed that it was the first in the country to announce a complete waiver of crop loans worth Rs 45,000 crore, which benefited lakhs of farmers.