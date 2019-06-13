Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 13 Jun 2019 Dr G Parameshwar to ...
Nation, Politics

Dr G Parameshwar to babus: Shut up! Government is stable

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 13, 2019, 2:19 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2019, 2:19 am IST
DyCM warned government officials to stop passing remarks on the coalition’s instability even as a joke.
Chief Minister H.D Kumarswamy, Dr G. Parameshwar and others at a meeting with deputy commissioners, chief executive officers and regional commissioners at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (KPN)
 Chief Minister H.D Kumarswamy, Dr G. Parameshwar and others at a meeting with deputy commissioners, chief executive officers and regional commissioners at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (KPN)

Bengaluru: Reprimanding officials for their comments  on the "instability" of the coalition government, deputy chief minister, Dr G Parameshwar on Wednesday said they must stop passing such remarks even as a joke as the government was safe and would complete its full term.

Speaking at a day-long conference of deputy commissioners, chief executive officers and regional commissioners here, he said thinking about the stability of the government was not the job of officials as it would impact the delivery of services to the people. "I have seen some officials talking about the 'instability' of our government. It is not your job to think about it. You concentrate on your job of implementing projects.  If you want, I can name these officials but I will not. For God's sake stop talking about it even among yourselves," he strongly advised the officers.

 

Dr Parameshwar said he found the figures of those below poverty line in the state hard to believe and wondered how nearly 90 per cent of its people could fall into this category when Karnataka was one of the most progressive states in the country. " The state is considered the Silicon Valley of the country, a hub of start-ups and Information Technology, but still it is  'poor'  going by the number of BPL families. Even in Mandya, which is an irrigated district thanks to the Cauvery water, 90 per cent of the population is below poverty line. How can this be?"  he asked.  Suggesting that there could be serious lapses in distribution of BPL cards , he said the state needed to take a re-look at the entire process.

Appreciating Chief Minister H.D. Mr Kumaraswamy's vision for the state's development, he observed that it was the first  in the country to announce a complete waiver of crop loans worth Rs 45,000 crore, which benefited lakhs of farmers.

...
Tags: dr g parameshwar, coalition government
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Shakunthala with her children Sanjay and Ravishankar. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: Once bonded labourers, kids want to serve nation

As much as Rs 1.370 crore has been distributed among family members of the 21 people, who died during the rain havoc, Rs 38.050 crore has been paid to 32,198 people, who lost their crops in the floods and Rs 20.920 crore to 351 others, whose crops were buried in the landslides.

Kodagu pays Rs 89 crore to flood-hit people in last monsoon

Labour minister Nilofer Kafeel takes children on the metro rail to create awareness on child labour in Chennai on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Tamil Nadu taking steps to safeguard rights of children: Dr Nilofer Kafeel

Work in progress along Sakleshpur ghat rail route in Hassan.

Sakleshpur-Bengaluru train ride to be smoother this monsoon



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Monsoon romance: 5 steamy Bollywood moments that show rain is about passionate love

Steamy Bollywood moments. (Courtesy: YouTube)
 

ISRO unveils pictures of modules of India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2

The Chandrayaan-2 has three modules Orbiter, Lander and Rover. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Warrior mode on'! Arjun Kapoor's muscles in shirtless pics excite fans for 'Panipat'

Arjun Kapoor. (Photo: Twitter)
 

In a ‘World First’, frostbitten cat fitted with new limbs

The paws were created from computer tomography and 3D modelling. It is believed to be a ‘world’s first’. (Photo: Screengrab from East2West)
 

Eat for free at this West Bengal restaurant if you are die-hard MS Dhoni fan

Shambhu Bose feeds every MS Dhoni fan for free, who visits his restaurant. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro to come with jaw-dropping price

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro will be priced at about USD 1,100 (about Rs 76,249) to USD 1,200 (Rs 83,181) for the 4G version.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress leaders meet ahead of Parliament session, excluding Gandhi family

Congress leaders are worried about the upcoming session of Parliament that it may cause embarrassment to the party. (Photo: ANI)

Jaganmohan Reddy enters Andhra Assembly as CM for first time amid Vedic chants

The YSRCP decided to give the speaker position to Tammineni Seetaram, a senior leader from the North Andhra region. Kona Raghupati will be elected as Deputy Speaker. (Photo: ANI)

Bengal guv convenes all-party meet in wake of post-poll violence

Tripathi has sent a letter to all prominent political parties in Bengal, urging them to attend the all-party meet at 4 pm at Raj Bhavan. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi urge people to stay safe, amid Cyclone Vayu scare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to follow real-time information being provided by the Government and local agencies to stay safe. (Photo: PTI)

Sheila Dikshit meets Kejriwal demands six-month waiver for power consumers

The Delhi Congress has stepped up attack on the ruling AAP over issues related to power and water supply, which the ruling dispensation claims were its biggest achievements, with the Delhi assembly polls due in early 2020. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham