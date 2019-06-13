Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Politics

Amit Shah to meet BJP national office bearers, party state-heads today

ANI
Published Jun 13, 2019, 10:47 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2019, 10:52 am IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been appointed as the Deputy leader of the party in Lok Sabha. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah will on Thursday preside over a meeting of party's national office bearers and state presidents in New Delhi.

The meeting which will take place at BJP's national headquarter in New Delhi will also be attended by state in-charges and other senior states functionaries.

 

This happens to be the first meeting of all state chiefs with BJP president after a euphoric win in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

On Wednesday, BJP had reconstituted its Parliamentary Party Executive Committee with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as its members.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been appointed as the Deputy leader of the party in Lok Sabha. Thawar Chand Gehlot has been appointed as the Leader of the Party in Rajya Sabha with Piyush Goyal as his deputy, according to a statement released by the party.

The Committee was constituted on Tuesday, the party said.

Prahlad Joshi has been appointed the government's Chief Whip while Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Murleedharan will be the Deputy Chief Whip of the government in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively.

Dr Sanjay Jaiswal has been appointed party's Chief Whip in Lok Sabha and Narayan Lal Panchariya has been appointed the party's Chief Whip in Upper House of Parliament.

Gopal Shetty will be the new Treasurer.

The other leaders who have been appointed as the whips in Lok Sabha are - Pratima Bhaumik, Sunil Singh, Parvesh Verma, Kirit Bhai Solanki, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Nalin Kumar Kateel, Sudhir Gupta, Santosh Pandey, Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Suresh Pujari, Kanalmal Katara, Ajay Mishra, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Pankaj Chaudhary, Khagen Murmu, Ranjanaben Bhatt, Shobha Karandlaje, Locket Chatterjee.

Amar Sanker Sable, Shamsher Singh Manhas, Shwait Malik, Chunnibhai Patel, Ajay Pratap Singh, and Ashok Bajpai have been appointed as whips in Rajya Sabha.

According to the statement released by the BJP -- Nitin Gadkari, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Arjun Munda, Narendra Singh Tomar, Smriti Irani, Jual Oram are the special invitees for Lok Sabha.

For Rajya Sabha, the special invitees include - JP Nadda, Om Prakash Mathur, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Prakash Javadekar.


Tags: amit shah, narendra modi, rajnath singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


