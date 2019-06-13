Cricket World Cup 2019

All Waqf properties will be geo-tagged, digitised: Naqvi

Published Jun 13, 2019, 8:43 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2019, 8:52 am IST
He said that funds to construct these facilities will be provided under Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram.
'All Waqf properties will be geo-tagged and digitised. Schools, colleges, hospitals, community centres, common centres and hostels will be built on them,' Naqvi said. (Photo: ANI)
 'All Waqf properties will be geo-tagged and digitised. Schools, colleges, hospitals, community centres, common centres and hostels will be built on them,' Naqvi said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Properties belonging to All India Waqf Board will be geo-tagged and facilities like school, college, hospital, community centre, common centre and hostel will be constructed on them, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has announced.

"All Waqf properties will be geo-tagged and digitised. Schools, colleges, hospitals, community centres, common centres and hostels will be built on them," Naqvi told the media reporters on Wednesday.

 

He said that funds to construct these facilities will be provided under Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram.

The minister also said that the Centre will extend free coaching to Muslim girls for UPSC, banking and state services exams.

"Muslim girls will be given free coaching for UPSC, state services and banking services entrance exams preparation. We have talked to a few institutes and the process will begin this year after talking to all of them," Naqvi said.

On Tuesday, Naqvi had announced to connect Madrasas with the formal education system of the country in order to enable the students of these seminaries to "contribute to the development of the society".

The government has recently announced its decision to provided scholarship to five crore students belonging to the minority community in the next five years.

The announcements are considered as Bharatiya Janata Party's outreach to the Muslim community to gain their faith.

Modernisation of Madrasas is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan that he laid out in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections in 2014.

"Hold Quran in one hand and computer in other," Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said.

