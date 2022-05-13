Nation Politics 13 May 2022 Revanth questions CM ...
Nation, Politics

Revanth questions CM’s stay in farmhouse

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 13, 2022, 1:04 am IST
Updated May 13, 2022, 1:04 am IST
The TPCC chief said the government had failed to purchase paddy, and middlemen were preventing farmer from getting the minimum support price
Revanth Reddy demanded that the government hold a special drive to issue caste, income and other certificates for unemployed youths to apply for recruitment exams. — DC Image
HYDERABAD: State Congress president A. Revanth  Reddy questioned Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for reportedly staying in his farmhouse, whereas farmers are worrying over procurement of paddy amid changing weather conditions.

The TPCC chief said the government had failed to purchase paddy, and middlemen were preventing farmer from getting the minimum support price. Farmers were being forced to sell the paddy at lower prices, he said. Untimely rains had adversely affected them.

 

On other issues, Revanth Reddy demanded that the government hold a special drive to issue caste, income and other certificates for unemployed youths to apply for recruitment exams.

Revanth Reddy along with TPCC leaders including CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MPs N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MLC T.Jeevan Reddy, AICC secretaries G. Chinna Reddy, Vamshichand Reddy, S.A. Sampath Kumar will attend the party ‘chintan shivir’ being in Udaipur from May 13 to 15.

 

...
Tags: kcr farmhouse, congress chintan shivir


