KTR shoots 27-question open letter to Amit Shah

Hyderabad: TRS working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao on Friday wrote an open letter to Union home minister Amit Shah, who is visiting Hyderabad to address a public meeting in Tukkuguda on Saturday.

Rama Rao posed 27 questions to Shah on the injustice being meted out to Telangana by the BJP-led government at the Centre and dared him to answer them during his speech in the public meeting if he was really sincere towards Telangana.

Rama Rao stated that the BJP national leaders tour Telangana once in a while to spread hatred among the people here. He added that BJP did not fulfill a single promise made to Telangana but fulfilled every requirement of states like Gujarat.

He also stated that the BJP always insulted the Telangana movement.

“We will fight for the rights of the people of Telangana and demand our rightful share under the AP Reorganization Act”, he said.

Rao said that the people of Telangana have seen through the true colours of the BJP, which has not done any good to the state nor will they change their stand in the future.

He warned the BJP against its step-motherly attitude towards Telangana and also stated that people here will give a befitting reply to these unfaithful leaders.

Rama Rao demanded answers to the questions mentioned below:

BJP should tell which of the promises made under AP Reorganization Act to Telangana were fulfilled by them.

Is it not true that BJP washed their hands off when TRS leaders demanded a rail coach factory in Kazipet? But the Centre allocated a rail coach factory to Gujarat for Rs 20 crore. Why this partiality towards Telangana?

Can you name even a single central educational institution allocated to Telangana by the NDA government?

Not a single medical college was allocated to Telangana by the NDA government. Lakhs of students from the state are unable to pursue

medical courses. Does this not affect Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who earlier responded to the injustice done to a medical student during the admission process in Gujarat?

Can you answer why Bayyaram Steel Plant was not allocated to Telangana despite promising it in the AP Reorganization Act?

Telangana has been the top investment destination for global firms. Yet, it is not being given any industrial incentives. Why? Do you have an answer for it?

Scrapping ITIR project in Telangana and denying the city’s rapid development in the IT sector shows how BJP conspires against Telangana. After rejecting ITIR status to Telangana, can you name at least one program introduced by the BJP government as an alternative option for the development of the IT sector?

What answers do you have for the youth of Telangana who lost opportunities in IT companies due to the rejection of ITIR?

Why are you not allocating new software technology parks to Telangana whose IT sector is progressing at a rapid speed?

Late union minister Sushma Swaraj made an election promise in 2014 to give national status to the Palamuru Rangareddy lift irrigation project. Even after eight years of governance, why didn’t you fulfill the promise?

What answer do you have for the farmers of Palamuru and Rangareddy Districts who feel cheated by you for not allocating national status to the project? Instead you have announced to give national status to Karnataka’s Upper Bhadra project? This shows how partial BJP is towards Telangana farmers.

For the past eight years, why are you not referring to the Brijesh Kumar tribunal to resolve the issue of 575 TMC irrigation water, which is the rightful share of Telangana? Instead, you have appointed the Krishna River management board, which only further exploits the rightful share of water to Telangana. Can you mention the number of funds allocated to Telangana in the past eight years, keeping aside the funds which the state receives constitutionally?

What do you want to say about ignoring the suggestions of NITI Aayog on allocating Rs 24,000 crore for projects such as Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha in Telangana?

Isn’t it a fact that you are troubling the citizens of Hyderabad by becoming a hurdle in the construction of skyways by not allocating defence lands to the state government?

Is it not true that you are allocating crores of funds for river rejuvenation projects in BJP-ruled states and not allotting even a penny to Musi River rejuvenation works?

The BJP government did not even release one rupee to the state government when Hyderabad saw major floods but allocated thousands of crores to Gujarat during similar floods.

Why aren't you extending financial support to Hyderabad Pharma City?

Why is there no defence industrial corridor for Telangana? Why move it to a state, which has zero presence of defence factories, while Telangana houses major aerospace and defense companies?

Not a single Mega powerloom textile cluster was allocated to Telangana, despite the state leading the way for others in the textile sector. Any answers?

Why are you creating hurdles in paddy produced by farmers of Telangana?

Why didn't the BJP government allocate turmeric board to Nizamabad? Why did the BJP MP completely forget the promise made to the people of

Nizamabad, even after writing it on a bond paper during the 2019 election?

CM K. Chandrashekar Rao demanded the abolition of cess on petrol prices and reducing their prices. Will you make a statement on this during your visit to Telangana?

Union Minister Kishan Reddy stated that the World Health Organization’s traditional medicine centre would be set up in Hyderabad. But it was moved to Gujarat. Why such discrimination towards Telangana?

Instead of supporting the newly established International arbitration centre in Hyderabad, you have set up another centre in Gujarat. What are your comments on it?