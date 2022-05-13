Nation Politics 13 May 2022 Centre to buy 6.5 la ...
Nation, Politics

Centre to buy 6.5 lakh tonne of rice from Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published May 13, 2022, 11:44 pm IST
Updated May 13, 2022, 11:44 pm IST
A day before Amit Shah rally, BJP steals TRS thunder
The Centre's decision was announced by Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, who said the Centre had resolved to take up purchases to mitigate hardships faced by paddy farmers. (Photo: DC)
 The Centre's decision was announced by Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, who said the Centre had resolved to take up purchases to mitigate hardships faced by paddy farmers. (Photo: DC)

HYDERABAD: The BJP at the Centre stole the thunder in the long-drawn battle between the TRS government over the issue of rice purchase with a sudden and surprising development on Friday, by announcing that the Central government would purchase 6.5 lakh tonnes of boiled rice from Telangana.

The announcement came on the eve of Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit here on Saturday.

 

The Centre's decision was announced by Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, who said the Centre had resolved to take up purchases to mitigate hardships faced by paddy farmers.

Refuting the charge that the BJP had made this decision because the TRS had led an agitation against the Centre, Kishan Reddy said, "We have not taken this because we at the Centre are afraid of the TRS state government, but to help Telangana farmers who were abandoned and left to fend for themselves by the K. Chandrashekar Rao-led TRS government.”

As readers would recall, the TRS, which has been in a fight with the BJP on the rice issue, has been demanding for some months now that the Centre buy all the rice produced in the state during the ongoing rabi (yasangi) crop season.

 

Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao had led a futile dharna in New Delhi in support of this demand, before announcing that the state government would procure the paddy.

One of the sticking points in the political battle of wits, besides the huge farmers' vote bank, was that rice produced in Telangana during Rabi tends to break a lot more because of increased dryness of paddy due to the summer. Such paddy is more suitable for producing boiled rice.

The BJP, on the other hand, has been maintaining a stand that the TRS government had given a written undertaking to the Centre that it would not ask the Union government to buy boiled rice.

 

The BJP also accused the TRS government of first telling farmers not to sow paddy, and then looked the other way when they did so, only to create a political opportunity where it can blame the Narendra Modi-led Central government for not acting in the interest of Telangana farmers.

While the offer from the Centre to buy 6.5 lakh tonnes of boiled rice from Telangana is not expected to fully solve all problems faced by the state farmers, the decision, announced a day before Amit Shah is expected at a BJP public meeting, puts the TRS government in the dock.

 

The decision is politically significant because it provides the BJP an opportunity to claim a contrast between the indifference of the Chandrashekar Rao government versus the caring attitude of the Modi government when it came to the interest of Telangana's farmers.

Kishan Reddy said that the boiled rice will be used to manufacture fortified rice, and vitamins added, to be finally provided to poor people to improve their nutrition levels. “The Food Corporation of India is ready to play its part in ensuring rice fortification and distribution,” he said.

 

However, the fortification process could be delayed as not enough rice mills in Telangana are geared up for this operation. According to some rice millers, they would "require some time" before they can put in place required equipment.

Kishan Reddy said that the BJP had totally exposed the TRS’ lies on rice purchase by the Centre. “Telangana farmers have been told the truth by our party leaders, who now have a full understanding of what has been happening,” he said.

He added that despite claims by the Chief Minister  that he would buy paddy, the state government did not take any advance preparatory steps to do so, and had failed in giving confidence or clarity to either farmers or rice millers, “who are in complete confusion.”

 

The Centre will bear the cost of conversion of boiled rice into fortified rice, he added.

Kishan Reddy said that because of the TRS government’s “stubborn refusal” to play its part in helping paddy farmers, the recent rains have led to destruction of large quantities of paddy brought by farmers to market yards.

“This is a failure of the KCR government. I urge Telangana not to take steps that will hurt farmers. Let us support farmers. The Central government will continue to stand by Telangana’s farmers,” he said.

 

“Instead of criticising the Centre or going to other states to distribute relief cheques, the TRS government should focus on welfare of Telangana farmers,” he added.

...
Tags: boiled rice, union home minister amit shah, g. kishan reddy, rice procurement, rice purchase
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Industrialist Gautam Adani.

YSRC to win four RS seats, Adani family to get one seat

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo:ANI)

KTR serves legal notice on Bandi

Chief Minister Y.S.Jaganmohan Reddy sporting fisherman hat during the

70 aqua hubs, 14,000 retail fish shops to be set up in AP at a cost of Rs 3,300 crore

Officials informed the ministers that Survey of India, AP government and private survey agencies are planning to procure total 172 drones for conducting the overall survey of the state. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Drones to survey all lands in districts of AP from August



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Row over Rahul Gandhi visit to Osmania varsity

Osmania University. (DC Image)

3 states’ police at odds after Punjab cops arrest BJP leader

Police personnel stand guard as BJP workers protest against arrest of party spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, at Janakpuri police station in New Delhi, Friday, May 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)

TS is ready for double engine growth, says Sawant

BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar — DC file image

PM promises to remove AFSPA if NE normalises

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the ‘Peace, Unity and Development’ at Loringthepi in Karbi Anglong district in Assam. (PTI )

Bandi: Shah visit to change TS politics

BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar at Tommidi Rekula village in Ranga Reddy district on Tuesday. — DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->