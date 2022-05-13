Nation Politics 13 May 2022 Bandi flays govt. fo ...
Nation, Politics

Bandi flays govt. for allotting land to TRS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published May 13, 2022, 1:43 am IST
Updated May 13, 2022, 1:43 am IST
Sanjay said the TRS government was not distributing the wages on time though centre released the funds on time
BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)
 BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

HYDERABAD:  Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday lambasted the state government for allocating a plot of land in Banjara Hills in the city to the TRS to build its party office.

The Modi government gave 1.4 lakh houses to the poor in TS, but the TRS government did not, he told villagers at Pulimamidi in Ranga Reddy district on the 29th day of his Praja Sangrama Yatra.

 

The TS BJP chief said, “The money for the 4,935 square yard plot would have been enough to build houses for everyone in Pulimamidi village, and also given pensions on time.”

Sanjay also said despite the Centre releasing funds for distribution of wages under the employment generation scheme, the TRS government was not distributing the wages on time. “If the state is not paying the wages on time, then file criminal cases against the officials,” Sanjay said.

...
Tags: bandi sanjay kumar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu. (ANI Photo)

Naidu welcomes SC order on sedition law

City mayor Gundu Sudharani. (Photo: Facebook)

3 basti hospitals for Warangal, 2 for Hanamkonda: Mayor

Krishna district police rescued eight fishermen from a boat stranded in Bay of Bengal due to Asani Cyclone. (Photo: Twitter)

Cyclone Asani: 8 rescued from fishing boat stranded in sea

He also built a petrol station where he offers free petrol to his subscribers who must show proof that they watched his videos. They can also spin a wheel and carry ‘as much cash as they can in two handfuls’ if they win. — Representational image/PTI

Cops clueless about generous YouTubers’ income source



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Jignesh Mevani, 9 others sentenced to jail for taking out 'Azadi' march in 2017

Jignesh Mevani. (File Image/PTI)

Shah's alert: Decade has just begun, PM Modi far from done

Union home minister Amit Shah (PTI)

Congress has been good to all, time to repay debt: Sonia

Congress President Sonia Gandhi with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal arrives for the Congress Working Committee meeting, at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, May 9, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Shah to attend final meet of Bandi yatra

Union home minister Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi Police registers kidnapping case after Punjab cops arrest BJP's Tajinder Bagga

Yuva Morcha activists stage a protest over arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by Punjab Police, at Civil Lines in New Delhi, Friday, May 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->