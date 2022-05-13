Bandi flays govt. for allotting land to TRS

HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday lambasted the state government for allocating a plot of land in Banjara Hills in the city to the TRS to build its party office.

The Modi government gave 1.4 lakh houses to the poor in TS, but the TRS government did not, he told villagers at Pulimamidi in Ranga Reddy district on the 29th day of his Praja Sangrama Yatra.

The TS BJP chief said, “The money for the 4,935 square yard plot would have been enough to build houses for everyone in Pulimamidi village, and also given pensions on time.”

Sanjay also said despite the Centre releasing funds for distribution of wages under the employment generation scheme, the TRS government was not distributing the wages on time. “If the state is not paying the wages on time, then file criminal cases against the officials,” Sanjay said.