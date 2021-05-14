Nation Politics 13 May 2021 Kapus say it’s ...
Nation, Politics

Kapus say it’s time for review of BC list

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 14, 2021, 12:58 am IST
Updated May 14, 2021, 12:58 am IST
Kapu leaders say that like them, Jats in Haryana, Patidars in Gujarat, and Gurjars in Rajasthan are seeking quota in view of backwardness
Kapu leaders believe there is a need to bring all aggrieved castes together on a common platform to mount pressure on governments to concede their just demands for either higher quota or inclusion among the BCs. — PTI
 Kapu leaders believe there is a need to bring all aggrieved castes together on a common platform to mount pressure on governments to concede their just demands for either higher quota or inclusion among the BCs. — PTI

KAKINADA:  Kapus in the state are concerned as the Supreme Court has struck down a GO providing reservations for Marathas, on grounds that the overall reservations have crossed the limit of 50 per cent. The apex court also said that the BC list should be finalised by the Government of India alone.

Kapu leaders say that like them, Jats in Haryana, Patidars in Gujarat, and Gurjars in Rajasthan are seeking reservations in view of their social and economic backwardness.  They are gearing up for another agitation to force the central government to enact a law, allowing states to announce or raise quotas for certain castes, not leaving any scope for court intervention. Former MLC Ramu Surya Rao in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the SC judgment would adversely impact the fight of so many castes across the country for equality and social justice.

 

Kapu leaders believe there is a need to bring all aggrieved castes together on a common platform to mount pressure on governments to concede their just demands for either higher quota or inclusion among the BCs. Rao said the SC should allow reservations for them within the purview of the constitution. A rational view should be taken and constitutionally reservations should be provided to these classes, he observed.

Rao said the centre should conduct a comprehensive caste-wise socio-economic survey to do justice to them. For the last seven decades there has been no review of the BC which remains stagnant despite growing need for BC quota to various castes like Kapus, he rued.

 

...
Tags: supreme court strikes down go quota to marathas, overall quota crossed 50 per cent, jats in haryana, patidars in gujarat, gurjars in rajasthan, kapus in andhra pradesh, all those seeking reservation on one platform, bc quota india
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Latest From Nation

Several doctors are falling ill and not able to report to work. There is a shortage of doctors in the department. — PTI

Situation stabilizing slowly, says Telangana health department

This is the second time the gap between the two doses of COVISHIELD is increased after it was earlier permitted for 4-8 weeks of spacing. (Photo: AFP)

Gap for Covishield extended to 16 weeks

Tims lacks adequate staff, be it doctors, nurses, or patient care attenders, and that has been hampering services to patients. (Photo: File/PTI)

No Tims for new Covid-19 patients

Gandhi Hospital is getting it with its own funds and treating three such patients. — PTI

Gandhi treating 3 cases of black fungus



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Didi, Dhankar fight over ‘riot’ visit

Hitting back at the Trinamul Congress supremo immediately, Mr Dhankhar, who plans to visit Assam first on Thursday morning to meet BJP workers in a shelter there, rejected her advice and reminded her of his

Do not provoke the youth in the name of religion: KTR lashes out at BJP

Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and IT K.T. Rama Rao. (DC Image)

TN Polls: Battle at Royapuram is a matter of prestige for DMK and AIADMK

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Royapuram Constituency candidate D Jayakumar during an election campaign rally, in Chennai. (PTI)

2 BJP MLA-elects to remain MPs

Nishith Pramanik is an MP of Cooch Behar in North Bengal, Jagannath Sarkar is an MP of Ranaghat in Nadia.— By arrangement

TD merges with BJP, Naidu finalises deal

Telugu Desam (TD) chief and former three-term chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with PM Narendra Modi. (File image by arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham