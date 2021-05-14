Kapus say it’s time for review of BC list

Kapu leaders believe there is a need to bring all aggrieved castes together on a common platform to mount pressure on governments to concede their just demands for either higher quota or inclusion among the BCs. — PTI

KAKINADA: Kapus in the state are concerned as the Supreme Court has struck down a GO providing reservations for Marathas, on grounds that the overall reservations have crossed the limit of 50 per cent. The apex court also said that the BC list should be finalised by the Government of India alone.

Kapu leaders say that like them, Jats in Haryana, Patidars in Gujarat, and Gurjars in Rajasthan are seeking reservations in view of their social and economic backwardness. They are gearing up for another agitation to force the central government to enact a law, allowing states to announce or raise quotas for certain castes, not leaving any scope for court intervention. Former MLC Ramu Surya Rao in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the SC judgment would adversely impact the fight of so many castes across the country for equality and social justice.

Kapu leaders believe there is a need to bring all aggrieved castes together on a common platform to mount pressure on governments to concede their just demands for either higher quota or inclusion among the BCs. Rao said the SC should allow reservations for them within the purview of the constitution. A rational view should be taken and constitutionally reservations should be provided to these classes, he observed.

Rao said the centre should conduct a comprehensive caste-wise socio-economic survey to do justice to them. For the last seven decades there has been no review of the BC which remains stagnant despite growing need for BC quota to various castes like Kapus, he rued.