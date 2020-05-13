49th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

74,079

3,310

Recovered

24,145

1,596

Deaths

2,410

116

Maharashtra244275125921 Gujarat89043246537 Tamil Nadu8718205161 Delhi7639251286 Rajasthan40562378115 Madhya Pradesh39861860225 Uttar Pradesh3573175880 West Bengal2173612198 Andhra Pradesh2051105646 Punjab191417132 Telangana132682232 Jammu and Kashmir93445510 Karnataka92543331 Bihar8303826 Haryana78034211 Kerala5254894 Odisha437683 Chandigarh187283 Jharkhand172793 Tripura15220 Uttarakhand69461 Assam65401 Himachal Pradesh65353 Chhatisgarh59490 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1290 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Politics 13 May 2020 Chidambaram mocks PM ...
Nation, Politics

Chidambaram mocks PM's Rs 20L crore package as 'headline and blank page'

PTI
Published May 13, 2020, 1:34 pm IST
Updated May 13, 2020, 1:44 pm IST
Says he is looking forward to the finance minister filling the blank page.
File image of P. Chidambaram (PTI)
 File image of P. Chidambaram (PTI)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday mocked the prime minister's announcement of a Rs 20 lakh crore financial package as a "headline and blank page", and said he was looking forward to the finance minister filling the blank page.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced massive new financial incentives on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore.

 

Chidambaram said he would count every additional rupee the government infuses into the economy and examine what the poor, hungry and devastated migrant workers get after walking hundreds of kilometres to their home states.

"Yesterday, PM gave us a headline and a blank page. Naturally, my reaction was a blank!

"Today, we look forward to the FM filling the blank page. We will carefully count every ADDITIONAL rupee that the government will actually infuse into the economy," he said on Twitter.

The former finance minister said "We will also carefully examine who gets what?".

"And the first thing we will look for is what the poor, hungry and devastated migrant workers can expect after they have walked hundreds of kilometres to their home states.

"We will also examine what the bottom half of the population (13 crore families) will get in terms of REAL MONEY," he said in a series of tweets.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also slammed the prime minister's announcement. "Last night the Prime Minister did what comes to him best. Maximum packaging, Minimum meaning.It was a case of classic NAMO. No Action Message Only," he said on Twitter.

...
Tags: p chidambaram, ex-union minister jairam ramesh, aatma nirbhar bharat, narendra modi led government


