Nation Current Affairs 13 Apr 2022 Scams show TS land d ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Scams show TS land data security breach

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Apr 13, 2022, 12:39 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2022, 7:04 am IST
The certified document of the sale deed released from the same office varied on different occasions
King Koti Pakace — DC file image
 King Koti Pakace — DC file image

Hyderabad: Crucial data pertaining to properties in Telangana seem to be severely compromised, what with corrupt officials of the stamps and registration department issuing certificates that suit the fraudsters’ requirements.

The latest controversial cases, of the state government forgoing its right over Rs 1,500-crore parcel of land at Shaikpet and attempts to gain forcible entry into King Koti palace, made clear the startling data breach.

 

Evidence available with Deccan Chronicle showed that the office of district registrar, Hyderabad, issued a certified copy of the purported sale deed, which was executed in 1954 in favour of Sakku Bai, that formed the base for the SN Cooperative Housing Society to claim ownership of 30 acres, in different years.

According to the society, the sale deed mentioned that the land was situated in Survey No. 327 paiki (old), whereas all other government records showed that the land was in Survey No. 327 which is a government land.

 

The certified document of the sale deed released from the same office varied on different occasions. For instance, the certified copy obtained a few days ago had mentioned that the Survey number of the land that figured in the sale deed was 327 but the one issued a few years ago showed Survey No. as 327 paiki.
“Whenever office-bearers of the adjacent Osmania University Colony applied for a certified copy, the registration officials issued the document that mentions the Sy No as 327 paiki. The document submitted to the GHMC also had 327 paiki as the survey number. But, the documents, when applied by others, mention only Survey No. 327,” sources said.

 

In case of King Koti palace, the encumbrance certificate (EC) downloaded from the department portal on August 1, 2019, showed that the sale deed between Neeharika Infrastructure and Iris Hospitality was executed on January 28, 2019, presented on the same day in the sub-registrar office and registered on May 22.

But, the EC available in the website on August 27 showed that the sale deed was executed on January 28, 2019, but presented on May 21 of the same year and registered on the next day.

“The document was originally presented on May 21 but they cooked up data to show as if it was presented way back in January 28. When we filed a police complaint against the two directors who executed the sale deed fraudulently, the stamps officials, apparently fearing police a case, changed the EC data to reflect that the document was presented only on May 21,” counsel of Neeharika explained in an affidavit filed before the High Court.

 

...
Tags: shaikpet land parcel, king koti palace, stamps officials compromise on data, sn cooperative housing society
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 13 April 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

DGCA has barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from operating the Boeing 737 Max aircraft after finding them not properly trained. (Representational image: PTI)

DGCA bars 90 SpiceJet pilots from flying 737 Max planes

Buoyed by the government’s announcement that it would buy paddy from farmers, Sanjay told Deccan Chronicle that the BJP will exert relentless pressure on the TRS government and he will be taking the message about how it could not care less about the people. — DC Image

Bandi’s focus on power, jobs, paddy for padayatra

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inspects a model of information kiosk model to be set up by Dr. YSR Arogyasree Healthcare Trust at hospitals the camp office on Tuesday. (Photo by arrangement)

CM Jagan mollifies MLAs left out in Cabinet reshuffle

RDPR minister K.S. Eshwarappa. (Twitter)

Whistleblower blames Karnataka minister, ends life



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

MP bulldozes properties of stone-pelters on Ramanavami

Madhya Pradesh state home minister Narottam Mishra. (ANI)

PM Modi says India ready to supply food stock to world if WTO agrees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Spiralling prices of essentials, fuel strain household budgets across country

While the prices of vegetables and several other food items have gone through the roof, the fuel rate has increased by about Rs 10 per litre in past one month. (Representational image: By arrangement)

India, US natural partners: PM Modi

US President Joe Biden interacts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the India-US virtual summit, at the White House in Washington, DC, USA. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries are also seen. (PTI Photo)

India talks to Poland, Romania, Kazakhstan for medico returnees

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->