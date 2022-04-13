Nation Politics 13 Apr 2022 Pak hits out at Indi ...
Nation, Politics

Pak hits out at India, US over terror swipe

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Apr 13, 2022, 10:14 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2022, 10:15 pm IST
Islamabad claims some terror groups ‘dismantled’
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (2R) and leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) and collation partners of the newly formed government Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui (L) leave after a meeting in Karachi on April 13, 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (2R) and leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) and collation partners of the newly formed government Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui (L) leave after a meeting in Karachi on April 13, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: The new Shehbaz Sharif government in Pakistan on Wednesday hit out at both India and the United States over the reference in their joint statement asking Pakistan to prevent the use of territories under its control by terrorists, adding that Islamabad’s “concerns and rejection of the unwarranted reference to Pakistan in the US-India statement have been conveyed to the US side through diplomatic channels”. Pakistan said some organisations named as terror outfits in the joint statement had been “dismantled”, adding that “it is unfortunate that a bilateral cooperation mechanism is being used to target a third country for political expediency and to mislead public opinion”. A furious Islamabad also said the reference was “malicious” and one which “lacks credibility”.

This is the first time that the new government in Islamabad has hit out at both countries. Ironically, former PM Imran Khan, who lost power just a few days ago, had in his last days in office accused Mr Sharif of being an American “stooge”. This also comes after the new PM, Mr Sharif, had on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his congratulatory message on Monday, saying that while Pakistan desires peace with India, a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue was “indispensable”. Amid speculation, it also remains to be seen if Mr Modi will write to his new Pakistani counterpart as part of a fresh outreach to Islamabad.

 

The India-US joint statement that was issued on Tuesday after the 2+2 talks between the two countries at the foreign and defence ministerial level in Washington had said: “The ministers (US secretary of state Antony J. Blinken, US defence secretary Lloyd J. Austin, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar and defence minister Rajnath Singh) strongly condemned any use of terrorist proxies and cross-border terrorism in all its forms and called for the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attack, and the Pathankot attack, to be brought to justice. They called for concerted action against all terrorist groups, including groups proscribed by the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee, such as Al-Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar-e-Tayyaba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizb ul Mujahideen. The ministers called on Pakistan to take immediate, sustained, irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorist attacks.”

 

But an angry Islamabad said Wednesday: “Pakistan categorically rejects the unwarranted reference in the statement issued after the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on 11 April 2022. The gratuitous reference in the statement alluding to some non-existent and dismantled entities betrays misplaced counter-terrorism focus of both countries. It is unfortunate that a bilateral cooperation mechanism is being used to target a third country for political expediency and to mislead public opinion away from the real and emerging terrorism threats. The assertions made against Pakistan in the statement are malicious and lack any credibility.”

 

It added: “Pakistan has remained a major, proactive, reliable and willing partner of the international community in the global fight against terrorism over last two decades. Pakistan’s successes and sacrifices in countering terrorism are unparalleled and widely acknowledged by the international community, including the United States. No country in the region has sacrificed more for peace than Pakistan.”

Pakistan also attacked New Delhi on the Kashmir issue in a fresh diatribe and accused New Delhi of committing atrocities. “We expect and urge the partner countries to take an objective view of the issues of peace and security in South Asia and refrain from associating themselves with positions that are one-sided, politically motivated, and divorced from ground realities,” it said, in an obvious reference to the United States.

 

...
Tags: shehbaz sharif, ban terrorists, kashmir issue
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Mahbub College High School. (Photo: Facebook)

Save Mahbub College, cry alumni

To cater the power demand during peak hours, the officials imposed power cuts in towns and rural areas. (AFP)

Power cuts rampant in Telangana as demand peaks in summer

CCS has registered a criminal case against some officials of Canara Bank’s MG Road Branch in Secunderabad for their alleged role in forgery. (Representational Photo:DC)

Three bank officials booked in fraud case

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

TS going easy on Akbar, hate speech, says Bandi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Nadda kicks off Himachal Pradesh poll battle with road show

BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur during a roadshow in Shimla, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Sonia meets more G-23 leaders, talks likely to continue

Congress president Sonia Gandhi (PTI)

UP MLC polls: BJP headed for big win, but loses Varanasi to Independent candidate

BJP leader KP Srivastava flashes the victory sign after winning the Prayagraj seat in Uttar Pradesh MLC elections, in Prayagraj, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Bill to collect prisoners’ biometric data tabled in Lok Sabha

Minister of state for home Ajay Mishra Teni. (Twitter)

Unity at all levels: Sonia Gandhi at Congress Parliamentary Party meeting

: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary, at Parliament in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (PTI/Shahbaz Khan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->