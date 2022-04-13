Elections for local body soon in Bhadrachalam

Telangana High Court ordered the government to finalise the status of the two villages, following which Bhadrachalam and Sarapaka were upgraded as municipalities, making way for elections. (PTI)

Bhadrachalam: Bhadrachalam is set to get an urban local body soon as the state government’s move has paved the way for elections to be held in the temple town. The towns of Bhadrachalam and Sarapaka have no governing bodies.

It may be recalled that Bhadrachalam and Sarapaka fall under the ambit of the 1/1970 land regulation act. Adivasis from the area have long been demanding the government to establish gram panchayats in Bhadrachalam. However, the issue was kept pending.

Following a petition by Adivasi leader S. Veeraiah, the issue was taken to the Telangana High Court. The court then ordered the government to finalise the status of the two villages, following which Bhadrachalam and Sarapaka were upgraded as municipalities, making way for elections.

Meanwhile, locals welcomed the government’s move.