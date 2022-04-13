Nation Politics 13 Apr 2022 Elections for local ...
Nation, Politics

Elections for local body soon in Bhadrachalam

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 13, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Adivasis from the area have long been demanding the government to establish gram panchayats in Bhadrachalam
Telangana High Court ordered the government to finalise the status of the two villages, following which Bhadrachalam and Sarapaka were upgraded as municipalities, making way for elections. (PTI)
 Telangana High Court ordered the government to finalise the status of the two villages, following which Bhadrachalam and Sarapaka were upgraded as municipalities, making way for elections. (PTI)

Bhadrachalam: Bhadrachalam is set to get an urban local body soon as the state government’s move has paved the way for elections to be held in the temple town. The towns of Bhadrachalam and Sarapaka have no governing bodies.

It may be recalled that Bhadrachalam and Sarapaka fall under the ambit of the 1/1970 land regulation act. Adivasis from the area have long been demanding the government to establish gram panchayats in Bhadrachalam. However, the issue was kept pending.

 

Following a petition by Adivasi leader S. Veeraiah, the issue was taken to the Telangana High Court. The court then ordered the government to finalise the status of the two villages, following which Bhadrachalam and Sarapaka were upgraded as municipalities, making way for elections.

Meanwhile, locals welcomed the government’s move.

...
Tags: bhadrachalam municipality
Location: India, Telangana, Bhadrachalam


Latest From Nation

Mahbub College High School. (Photo: Facebook)

Save Mahbub College, cry alumni

To cater the power demand during peak hours, the officials imposed power cuts in towns and rural areas. (AFP)

Power cuts rampant in Telangana as demand peaks in summer

CCS has registered a criminal case against some officials of Canara Bank’s MG Road Branch in Secunderabad for their alleged role in forgery. (Representational Photo:DC)

Three bank officials booked in fraud case

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

TS going easy on Akbar, hate speech, says Bandi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bill to collect prisoners’ biometric data tabled in Lok Sabha

Minister of state for home Ajay Mishra Teni. (Twitter)

Unity at all levels: Sonia Gandhi at Congress Parliamentary Party meeting

: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary, at Parliament in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (PTI/Shahbaz Khan)

Pak hits out at India, US over terror swipe

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (2R) and leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) and collation partners of the newly formed government Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui (L) leave after a meeting in Karachi on April 13, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

If biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message: Kejriwal

Miscreants vandalise the gate at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Biden says India's stand on Ukraine 'somewhat shaky'

President Joe Biden speaks at Business Roundtable's CEO quarterly meeting, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Washington. AP/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->