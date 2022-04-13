Nation Politics 13 Apr 2022 CM Jagan mollifies M ...
Nation, Politics

CM Jagan mollifies MLAs left out in Cabinet reshuffle

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Apr 13, 2022, 8:46 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2022, 8:46 am IST
Sulking MLAs reaffirm their loyalty; talks with Sucharita are on
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inspects a model of information kiosk model to be set up by Dr. YSR Arogyasree Healthcare Trust at hospitals the camp office on Tuesday. (Photo by arrangement)
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inspects a model of information kiosk model to be set up by Dr. YSR Arogyasree Healthcare Trust at hospitals the camp office on Tuesday. (Photo by arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: The brief eruption of unrest among three MLAs of the YSR Congress after they were not selected for the Cabinet ended on Tuesday evening after Chief Minister spoke with them. The MLAs reined in their supporters and declared their loyalty to the CM and the YSRC.

However, the issue of former Home minister Mekathoti Sucharita who submitted her resignation as an MLA unresolved. She had cited personal reasons for this, and said she would continue in the party.

 

Jagan Mohan Reddy deployed party MP Mopidevi Venkataramana to sort out the matter. Venkataramana duly met Sucharita several times to pacify her. The issue is likely to be resolved in a day or two.

The supporters of Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, Jaggayyapet legislator Samineni Udayabhanu and Kolusu Parthsarathy of Penamalur had protested after the list of names of new ministers was issued. Some of them blocked roads while others submitted their resignations. The protests have since ceased.

Speaking to the media, Ramakrishna Reddy said that his supporters were disappointed as he had not been given a ministership and had protested. He said that he explained the situation to the CM and expressed his dedication to serve the party in any capacity.

 

MLAs Udayabhanu and Parthasarathy said that the cadres and leaders were disappointment. They had tried to stop them but in vain.

They assured the CM that they were loyal to the YSRC, to Jagan Mohan Reddy himself and YSR family. They assured to work dedicatedly for the win of YSRC in the 2024 elections.

On Monday, the most high-profile dissident, Balineni Srinivas Reddy, who was dropped, had been pacified by the Chief Minister who met him at his party office. Srinivas Reddy said he would continue in the party without any objections.

Earlier on Tuesday the fire-fighting team of minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Venkataramana plunged into action and spoke to the three sulking legislators. Following this, the Chief Minister spoke to them.

 

...
Tags: ap chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 13 April 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

YSRC Cabinet 2.0 takes charge
Tirupati district disappointed as no MLA makes it to cabinet

Latest From Nation

DGCA has barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from operating the Boeing 737 Max aircraft after finding them not properly trained. (Representational image: PTI)

DGCA bars 90 SpiceJet pilots from flying 737 Max planes

Buoyed by the government’s announcement that it would buy paddy from farmers, Sanjay told Deccan Chronicle that the BJP will exert relentless pressure on the TRS government and he will be taking the message about how it could not care less about the people. — DC Image

Bandi’s focus on power, jobs, paddy for padayatra

RDPR minister K.S. Eshwarappa. (Twitter)

Whistleblower blames Karnataka minister, ends life

Officials from the city police said that anybody with a basic sense of field-based marketing and negotiating skills could register to become a real estate agent. (Representational image/DC

TSRERA: Goons cheat NRIs with bogus deals



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Nadda kicks off Himachal Pradesh poll battle with road show

BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur during a roadshow in Shimla, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Sonia meets more G-23 leaders, talks likely to continue

Congress president Sonia Gandhi (PTI)

UP MLC polls: BJP headed for big win, but loses Varanasi to Independent candidate

BJP leader KP Srivastava flashes the victory sign after winning the Prayagraj seat in Uttar Pradesh MLC elections, in Prayagraj, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Bill to collect prisoners’ biometric data tabled in Lok Sabha

Minister of state for home Ajay Mishra Teni. (Twitter)

Unity at all levels: Sonia Gandhi at Congress Parliamentary Party meeting

: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary, at Parliament in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (PTI/Shahbaz Khan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->