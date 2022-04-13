CM Jagan mollifies MLAs left out in Cabinet reshuffle

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inspects a model of information kiosk model to be set up by Dr. YSR Arogyasree Healthcare Trust at hospitals the camp office on Tuesday. (Photo by arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: The brief eruption of unrest among three MLAs of the YSR Congress after they were not selected for the Cabinet ended on Tuesday evening after Chief Minister spoke with them. The MLAs reined in their supporters and declared their loyalty to the CM and the YSRC.

However, the issue of former Home minister Mekathoti Sucharita who submitted her resignation as an MLA unresolved. She had cited personal reasons for this, and said she would continue in the party.

Jagan Mohan Reddy deployed party MP Mopidevi Venkataramana to sort out the matter. Venkataramana duly met Sucharita several times to pacify her. The issue is likely to be resolved in a day or two.

The supporters of Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, Jaggayyapet legislator Samineni Udayabhanu and Kolusu Parthsarathy of Penamalur had protested after the list of names of new ministers was issued. Some of them blocked roads while others submitted their resignations. The protests have since ceased.

Speaking to the media, Ramakrishna Reddy said that his supporters were disappointed as he had not been given a ministership and had protested. He said that he explained the situation to the CM and expressed his dedication to serve the party in any capacity.

MLAs Udayabhanu and Parthasarathy said that the cadres and leaders were disappointment. They had tried to stop them but in vain.

They assured the CM that they were loyal to the YSRC, to Jagan Mohan Reddy himself and YSR family. They assured to work dedicatedly for the win of YSRC in the 2024 elections.

On Monday, the most high-profile dissident, Balineni Srinivas Reddy, who was dropped, had been pacified by the Chief Minister who met him at his party office. Srinivas Reddy said he would continue in the party without any objections.

Earlier on Tuesday the fire-fighting team of minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Venkataramana plunged into action and spoke to the three sulking legislators. Following this, the Chief Minister spoke to them.