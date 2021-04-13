Nation Politics 13 Apr 2021 TRS ‘coaching& ...
Nation, Politics

TRS ‘coaching’ its Nagarjunsagar electors to vote right

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Apr 13, 2021, 12:25 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2021, 12:25 am IST
Ruling party leaders assert TRS would have easily won Dubbak by-poll had not their symbol car been confused with a similar-looking image
The party is using sample EVMs papers to ensure voters cast their votes for the TRS correctly, without confusing the party symbol with similar-looking images on the machine. (Photo: Twitter @DrGadari)
 The party is using sample EVMs papers to ensure voters cast their votes for the TRS correctly, without confusing the party symbol with similar-looking images on the machine. (Photo: Twitter @DrGadari)

HYDERABAD: As April 17 polling day is nearing, the Telangana Rastra Samiti (TRS) has gone into a mission mode to educate voters of the Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency about exercising their franchise for ruling party symbol car in the correct manner.

The party is using sample EVMs papers to ensure voters cast their votes for the TRS correctly, without confusing the party symbol with similar-looking images on the machine.

 

The TRS is taking extra precautions this time to avoid the past experience of losing votes to independent candidates who have been allotted similar-looking symbols like truck, iron box, road roller, tractor, chapati maker and so on. Voters, particularly in rural areas, had been confusing the TRS car symbol with these images.

Significantly, the ruling party believes it lost Huzurnagar Assembly poll in December 2018 and Dubbak bypoll in December 2020 owing to such confusion.

Though Election Commission removed truck and iron box symbols during 2019 Lok Sabha elections following a request made by TRS after 2018 Assembly polls, the party says the commission has allotted other similar looking symbols in Nagarjunasagar constituency to independents.

 

As many as 45 contestants are contesting from the Nagarjunasagar constituency. Barring three major parties – TRS, Congress and BJP – the rest are either independents or those representing smaller parties. Election Commission has been forced to use two EVMs to accommodate all of them.

Incidentally, the three major parties will figure in the first EVM. But this EVM  has a few independent candidates with symbols like road roller, tractor and chapati maker, which TRS leaders say look like their party symbol car.

After 2018 December Assembly polls, TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had formally lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India saying TRS lost several votes to the truck symbol in several Assembly seats. Due to this, TRS candidate lost from one seat and victory margins of the party got reduced considerably in around 12 Assembly seats, the CM pointed out.

 

In the Dubbak Assembly bypoll, independent candidate Bandaru Nagaraju, who was allotted the chapati maker symbol, polled 3,570 votes, while the TRS lost this election to the BJP with just 1,118 votes. TRS leaders point out that all other independents polled votes in single digits. This is ample proof that TRS voters got confused and voted for Nagaraju. Otherwise, the ruling party would have easily won Dubbak, they claimed.

This is precisely the reason why TRS leaders are taking the issue very seriously and educating their party voters to vote in the right manner for the car symbol.

 

...
Tags: nagarjunsagar by poll, trs party, evm symbol practice, nagarjunsagar elections, uling party symbol car
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

BJP men stay put in trekking tents in tandas (tribal hamlets) each night, interacting with the inhabitants, understanding their problems and propagating the BJP’s development mantra before moving on to the next tanda the next morning. — DC Image

BjP youth turn crisis into opportunity, stay in trekking tents in tandas

A medical worker holds a vial of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19. (AP)

Sputnik vaccine gets nod from Centre's panel

News

GHMC decides to hold virtual meetings for newly elected council

ZP chairperson Vasantha said the education imparted in these schools will be of high standards matching with the levels of the corporate schools. — Representational image/DC

English medium in parishad schools from next academic year: Jagtial ZP Chief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mamata provoked TMC violence on CISF: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a roadshow in support of BJP candidates ahead of the 5th phase of West Bengal Assembly polls at Santipur in Nadia, Sunday, April 11,2021. (PTI)

BJP will win 200+ in West Bengal: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in support of his party candidates, during the ongoing West Bengal assembly polls, at Joynagar in South 24 Parganas district. (Photo: PTI)

Nagarjunasagar in TRS power bastion

Nomula Bhagat - TRS party candidate for Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll. (DC Image)

A booth with 90 voters in Assam polled 171 votes, officials fired

The Election Commission has found that 171 votes were cast at a booth where only 90 people were eligible to exercise their franchise in Halflong Assembly constituency of Dima Hasao district. (Representational Photo: AFP)

All set for Assembly elections in 4 states, Union territory

The CEC said that in view of the Covid-19 safety protocols, candidates can file their nominations online and voting will be allowed for an additional hour. (PTI/Manvender Vashist)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham