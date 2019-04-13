LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 13 Apr 2019 'Rent a Cause&# ...
Nation, Politics

'Rent a Cause' campaign with manufacturing issue: Jaitley on grand alliance

ANI
Published Apr 13, 2019, 2:54 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2019, 2:54 pm IST
He added that the Opposition wasted the past two years dealing with 'manufacturing issues' which did not exist.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday hit out at the grand alliance stating that it is ‘Rent a Cause’ campaign which has no leader, no gathbandhan, no common minimum programme, and no real issue. (Photo: File)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday hit out at the grand alliance stating that it is ‘Rent a Cause’ campaign which has no leader, no gathbandhan, no common minimum programme, and no real issue. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday hit out at the grand alliance stating that it is ‘Rent a Cause’ campaign which has no leader, no gathbandhan, no common minimum programme, and no real issue.

"There is no leader, no gathbandhan, no common minimum programme and no real issue. Not surprisingly, there are not many takers for a “failed campaign”. It is ‘Rent a Cause’ Campaign," Jaitley said in a blog post.

 

He added that the Opposition wasted the past two years dealing with "manufacturing issues" which did not exist.

"To oust a popular Government, an extremely popular Prime Minister, you need some real issues, not fictional issues. The Opposition wasted the past two years in a run-up to the polls 'manufacturing issues' which didn’t exist. The false campaign on Rafale didn’t carry much weight. Loan waiver to industrialists was a lie, the EVM as an instrument of rigging was a bigger lie. Now that they are in the midst of the campaign for over a month what is the issue which they are able to focus on?" he asked.

Criticising the Opposition for bringing a new cause every day against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, Jaitley said: "One day Pulwama was questioned as self-engineered. The next day Balakot was questioned as a non-existent operation."

The Union Minister was referring to the February 14 Pulwama suicide bombing in which 40 CRPF jawans had been killed. The attack was followed by an air strike carried out by the Indian Air Force on terror launch pads at Balakot.

Shedding light on the recent anti-satellite missile test, Jaitley said, "The anti-satellite missile was passed off as a Nehruvian contribution even though Panditji’s correspondence with Dr Homi Bhabha established to the contrary. One day BJP is accused of whipping up war hysteria, the other day it is dubbed as pro-Pakistan."

Speaking about the recent questions being raised by the opposition regarding Union textile minister Smriti Irani’s educational qualifications, Jaitley said: "One day the focus would be on the BJP candidate’s educational qualification, fully forgetting that a public audit of Rahul Gandhi’s academic credentials may leave a lot to be answered. After all, he got an M.Phil without a Masters degree!"

Continuing his tirade against the Mahagathbandhan, Jaitley said the Opposition is in a "disarray" in many states as alliances have not worked out.

Talking about the verbal battles between the Left, Trinamool, Congress, and AAP, the Union Minister said: "The BSP leader Mayawati and the Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee leave no stone unturned in running down the Congress president (Rahul Gandhi)."

"The false campaign on Rafale didn’t carry much weight. Loan waiver to industrialists was a lie, the EVM as an instrument of rigging was a bigger lie. Now that they are in the midst of the campaign for over a month what is the issue which they are able to focus on?" he said.

Jaitley also targeted grand alliance for conducting a signature campaign against the BJP, "One important tactic is being to get some critics of the government in different sections to sign memorandums against the BJP. Even in the 2014 campaign, such desperate memorandums were signed."

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses etc all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, arun jaitley, gathbandhan, bjp, campaign
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Banerjee also took a jibe at the saffron party and said she has fielded a 'bhumiputra' (son of the soil) from the Darjeeling seat. (Image: File)

BJP tryin to gain pol advantage by using religion: Mamata Banerjee

'EC is an autonomous body but they are working at the instructions of Modi,' Naidu said. (Photo: ANI)

Naidu takes EVM angst to Delhi, accuses EC of ‘working under PM’

Gandhi said one of the first acts of the Congress, if voted to power, would be to provide for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Parliament. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

'100 per cent chowkidar is thief': Rahul Gandhi attacks PM in K'taka rally

Based on the material seized, affiliation has been identified to Jaish-e-Mohammed. (Image: ANI)

2 terrorists gunned down in Shopian



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Was feeling sick': Pak-origin UK lawmaker as man masturbates in front of her in bus

Pakistani-origin member of British Parliament Naz Shah last week went through an embarrassing and shameful experience when a man masturbated in front of her on a London bus. (Photo: Facebook/ NazShahMP)
 

Pet dog saves lives of over 30 people in UP, dies later

The dog lost its life in a cylinder blast as it was tied up. (Photo: ANI)
 

Arsenal fan pays hypnotist £3000 to stop son from supporting Tottenham

In a bizarre incident, an unnamed father of a six-year-old son in England has reportedly offered £3,000 to a hypnotist to convert him to an Arsenal fan from being a Tottenham supporter. (Photo: AFP)
 

Evelyn Sharma's latest beach picture is too hot to handle; check out

Evelyn Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hrithik Roshan cheers for the 'Student Of The Year 2' star Tiger Shroff

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger shroff.
 

IPL 2019: Dhawan one of best opening batsmen in world, says Ganguly

Delhi Capitals advisor Sourav Ganguly described Shikhar Dhawan as one of the best opening batsmen in the world and revealed that his franchise was 'desperate' to rope in the left-hander after he left Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'100 per cent chowkidar is thief:' Rahul Gandhi attacks PM in K'taka rally

Gandhi said one of the first acts of the Congress, if voted to power, would be to provide for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Parliament. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Pet dog saves lives of over 30 people in UP, dies later

The dog lost its life in a cylinder blast as it was tied up. (Photo: ANI)

Attempt is being made to create hatred between Ali and Bajrangbali: Mayawati

It would have been most gratifying had the Indian govt. succeeded in extracting an apology from the British for this gruesome massacre,

'Heard, Understood' by US: Sitharaman on Indo-Russian missile deal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin in October, defying US warnings of sanctions on countries buying Russian military equipment. (Photo: File)

Nitish willing to make Tejaswi CM, if Oppn declares him PM candidate: Rabri Devi

Rabri Devi said, 'Nitish Kumar had said that he wants to see Tejashwi as Chief Minister in 2020 if we (Mahagathbandhan) declare him the prime ministerial candidate.' (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham