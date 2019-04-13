Raj Thackeray dancing at others' weddings: Fadnavis

Fadnavis said Thackeray does not have to fight elections and, therefore, can speak anything without furnishing proof for his claims. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Slamming Raj Thackeray for his criticism of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Saturday said the MNS chief was dancing at others' weddings.

Addressing a poll rally at Nanded for BJP candidate Pratap Patil Chikhalikar, Fadnavis said the MNS (abbreviated as 'manse' in Marathi) has become "unse" ('ummedvaar nasleli sena' - a party devoid of candidates).

"Raj Thackeray is dancing at others' weddings," he retorted.

Addressing a rally at Nanded on Friday, the MNS chief had slammed Modi and Fadnavis and said while the drought situation in Maharashtra was tense and its regions were fighting for water, the latter conspired to divert the water of Godavari River to Gujarat.

Thackeray had also alleged that Fadnavis was a "planted" chief minister.

Responding to the allegations, Fadnavis said Thackeray does not have to fight elections and, therefore, can speak anything without furnishing proof for his claims.

"Raj Thackeray says I am a planted chief minister. However, I have been planted by the people of the state. They politically finished your existence and made you sit at home," he said.

Fadnavis further sought to remind Thackeray that the treaty to send Maharashtra's water to Gujarat was made by former chief minister Ashok Chavan through the Naar-Paar project and, on the contrary, he had ensured that Maharashtra got its rightful share of water.

"Some years ago, Ashok Chavan used to say Raj Thackeray is scaring people and now he is using him on rent. The situation for him (Chavan) is so bad he needs to get people on rent. While we (the BJP) take stages on rent, they get people on rent," Fadnavis said.