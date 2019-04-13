LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

PM Modi will help me win LS poll again: Hema Malini

ANI
Published Apr 13, 2019, 6:44 pm IST
Good works of mine and that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government at the Centre will help me win this Lok Sabha election again, said actor-turned-politician Hema Malini on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)
  Good works of mine and that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government at the Centre will help me win this Lok Sabha election again, said actor-turned-politician Hema Malini on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

Mathura: Good works of mine and that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government at the Centre will help me win this Lok Sabha election again, said actor-turned-politician Hema Malini on Saturday.

“I am very confident of my win because I have done good works. My government has also done good work. So I am sure people will support us,” said Malini in an exclusive interview to ANI.

 

She also expressed confidence that the next government at the Centre will again be formed by the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

“The whole system is changing. People want development. They want quick decisions to be taken for whatever is happening in the country. People belonging to different castes – all want PM Modi,” she said.

In the last Lok Sabha elections in 2014, Malini, who is also popular among masses as ‘Basanti’ for her stellar role in blockbuster ‘Sholay,’ had defeated the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary by a margin of over three lakh votes.

When asked if SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate Narendra Singh will queer the pitch for her this time by eating into Jat votes, she said: “I am sure that he will get some votes. But I will get much more votes than him because I have worked for everybody irrespective of his caste. For me, all the people are Brijwasis.”

Talking about Union Minister Maneka Gandhi’s controversial speech at Sultanpur, she said: “On the issue of Triple Talaq, many minority community women support us. Even if they do not, you have to help everybody. It does not matter who voted for us and who did not. This kind of feeling does not come to me.”

Union Minister Gandhi on Friday, while addressing an election rally at Turab Khani village in Sultanpur from where she is contesting the Lok Sabha poll this time, told Muslims that she was all set to win and that they should vote for her as they would need her help in future.

“I am winning...But if my victory is without support from Muslims, I will not feel that good. Then when a Muslim comes to me for work, I think let it be. How does it matter,” Union Minister Gandhi had said.

When asked if being an actor has helped her in politics, said: “People are able to recognise me. They at least listen to me. Other leaders have to work hard to reach out to the people.”

In response to the way she was trolled on social media for reaping the wheat crop during her campaign in a village in Mathura, Hema Malini said: “I felt like doing that and I do not think that there was any problem.”

“I go to the field. I work for my farmers in Mathura and help them so much. I have a right to enter the field. I had gone there just to take a picture. It was a pleasure to have the picture,” she said.

Talking about the works done for her constituency in the past five years, Hema Malini said: “I have provided water, electricity facility to all areas in the constituency. I have also got a passport office open in Mathura. Earlier the people had to go to Aligarh or other towns for making passports. Roads have been widened. Connectivity has improved a lot,” she said.

Election to Mathura Lok Sabha constituency is slated to be held in the second phase of seven-phased General Elections on April 18. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

