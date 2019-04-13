LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 13 Apr 2019 Naidu takes EVM angs ...
Nation, Politics

Naidu takes EVM angst to Delhi, accuses EC of ‘working under PM’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published Apr 13, 2019, 3:20 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2019, 3:23 pm IST
Soon after Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha polls, the chief minister was vociferous about ‘malfunctioning EVMs.’
'EC is an autonomous body but they are working at the instructions of Modi,' Naidu said. (Photo: ANI)
 'EC is an autonomous body but they are working at the instructions of Modi,' Naidu said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday accused the Election Commission of working “under the instructions of the Prime Minister” as he continued to air his grievance against faulty EVMs.

Soon after Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha elections ended on Aprill 11, the chief minister was vociferous about ‘malfunctioning EVMs’ which he believes may interfere with a fair polling process.

 

Naidu took his angst to Delhi on Saturday and met officials of the EC. After the meeting he said: “The government of India is interfering through EC. We have complained against EVMs earlier. EC is an autonomous body but is working at the instructions of Modi. Transfers of officers in Andhra Pradesh is also unjustified."

During polling on April 11 that saw Andhra Pradesh vote for both central and state elections, voting in a few districts of Andhra Pradesh was disrupted briefly due to faulty EVMs.

Naidu had requested the EC for an extension of polling time in the state to compensate for the time lost due to technical glitches.

...
Tags: evms, narendra modi, chandrababu naidu, election commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Banerjee also took a jibe at the saffron party and said she has fielded a 'bhumiputra' (son of the soil) from the Darjeeling seat. (Image: File)

BJP tryin to gain pol advantage by using religion: Mamata Banerjee

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday hit out at the grand alliance stating that it is ‘Rent a Cause’ campaign which has no leader, no gathbandhan, no common minimum programme, and no real issue. (Photo: File)

'Rent a Cause' campaign with manufacturing issue: Jaitley on grand alliance

Gandhi said one of the first acts of the Congress, if voted to power, would be to provide for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Parliament. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

'100 per cent chowkidar is thief': Rahul Gandhi attacks PM in K'taka rally

Based on the material seized, affiliation has been identified to Jaish-e-Mohammed. (Image: ANI)

2 terrorists gunned down in Shopian



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Was feeling sick': Pak-origin UK lawmaker as man masturbates in front of her in bus

Pakistani-origin member of British Parliament Naz Shah last week went through an embarrassing and shameful experience when a man masturbated in front of her on a London bus. (Photo: Facebook/ NazShahMP)
 

Pet dog saves lives of over 30 people in UP, dies later

The dog lost its life in a cylinder blast as it was tied up. (Photo: ANI)
 

Arsenal fan pays hypnotist £3000 to stop son from supporting Tottenham

In a bizarre incident, an unnamed father of a six-year-old son in England has reportedly offered £3,000 to a hypnotist to convert him to an Arsenal fan from being a Tottenham supporter. (Photo: AFP)
 

Evelyn Sharma's latest beach picture is too hot to handle; check out

Evelyn Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hrithik Roshan cheers for the 'Student Of The Year 2' star Tiger Shroff

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger shroff.
 

IPL 2019: Dhawan one of best opening batsmen in world, says Ganguly

Delhi Capitals advisor Sourav Ganguly described Shikhar Dhawan as one of the best opening batsmen in the world and revealed that his franchise was 'desperate' to rope in the left-hander after he left Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Rent a Cause' campaign with manufacturing issue: Jaitley on grand alliance

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday hit out at the grand alliance stating that it is ‘Rent a Cause’ campaign which has no leader, no gathbandhan, no common minimum programme, and no real issue. (Photo: File)

'100 per cent chowkidar is thief': Rahul Gandhi attacks PM in K'taka rally

Gandhi said one of the first acts of the Congress, if voted to power, would be to provide for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Parliament. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Pet dog saves lives of over 30 people in UP, dies later

The dog lost its life in a cylinder blast as it was tied up. (Photo: ANI)

Attempt is being made to create hatred between Ali and Bajrangbali: Mayawati

It would have been most gratifying had the Indian govt. succeeded in extracting an apology from the British for this gruesome massacre,

'Heard, Understood' by US: Sitharaman on Indo-Russian missile deal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin in October, defying US warnings of sanctions on countries buying Russian military equipment. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham