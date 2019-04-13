LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 13 Apr 2019 Chandrababu Naidu sl ...
Nation, Politics

Chandrababu Naidu slams Election Commission for faulty EVMs

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 13, 2019, 1:51 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2019, 3:52 am IST
He raised a doubt that in the name of repairing the faulty EVMs, some were tampering with.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu (File)
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu (File)

Vijayawada: Likening the Election Commission (EC) to the BJP office, TD supremo and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu lambasted election officials for their failure to prevent the malfunctioning of EVMs and in controlling violence during Thursday’s elections. He accused the EC of acting at the behest of the BJP to benefit the YSRC.

Talking to reporters Mr Naidu said he along with his ministers and MPs will go to Delhi on Saturday to meet chief election commissioner Sunil Arora to complain about the improper conduct of polling in the state and to fight against the EVMs.

 

He said they had received a lot of complaints regarding the malfunctioning of EVMs and 35 per cent of EVMs had not worked properly even after three hours of polling. The Chief Minister alleged that the functioning of EVMs was deliberately blocked. He raised a doubt that in the name of repairing the faulty EVMs, some were tampering with.

Mr Naidu was confident that despite the hurdles created by the EC, BJP, YSRC and TRS, his party would win with a thumping majority and form government. He appreciated the unstinting spirit of women who waited for hours in queues to vote, and those who came to AP from other cities to cast their vote. He said violence during polls was pre-planned by the Opposition.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: election commission, chief minister n. chandrababu naidu, evms
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Thol.Thirumavalavan of VCK and Ravi of MNM,

AIADMK gives tough fight to Thirumavalavan in Chidambaram

Kamal Haasan

Vote for genuine change in Tamil Nadu: Kamal Haasan

AIADMK logo.

GST, demonetization make battle tough for AIADMK-BJP in Tirupur Lok Sabha

Piyush Goyal

Neet should not be scrapped, says Piyush Goyal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pope kisses Sudanese leaders feet, urging them to maintain peace

Pope Francis kneels to kiss the feet of South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit, at the Vatican. (Photo:AP)
 

RKO out of nowhere: Teen arrested for attempting WWE move on school principal; watch

According to a report in Local10.com, Gianny Sosa, the accused was in the second floor hallway when he attempted the move on Humberto Miret, the victim. (Photo: Screengrab / Local 10)
 

Here's the reason why Salman Khan says no to on-screen 'kissing' and 'nudity'

Salman Khan.
 

Video: Congress leader Khushbu Sundar slaps man in rally for misbehaving

The video shows Sundar jostling through a crowd at rally and suddenly turning and slapping a man. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Taimur steals limelight in mom Kareena Kapoor Khan's gym selfie; check out

Kareena Kapoor Khan's gym selfie. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Photograph of crying toddler at US border wins World Press Photo Award

The picture of the wailing toddler was published worldwide and caused a public outcry about Washington's controversial policy to separate thousands of migrants and their children. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Will nationalist card be enough for NDA to retain power?

Will the manifestos announced by political parties influence the electoral choice? (Image: ANI twitter)

Bengaluru: Meet the "war room" specialists

Krishna Byregowda

Will South stick to saffron moorings?

BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya campains with former CM S.M. Krishna on Friday

Will complain to EC, seek CRPF protection: Sumalatha Ambareesh

Sumalatha Ambareesh

Deve Gowda, Siddaramaiah, appeal to JD(S), Congress leaders to stay united

JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda and the coalition government's co-ordination committee chairman Siddaramaiah seen during a Congress-JD(S) convention at Maharaja’s College Ground in Mysuru on Friday (Photo: KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham