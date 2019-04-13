Chandrababu Naidu slams Election Commission for faulty EVMs

Vijayawada: Likening the Election Commission (EC) to the BJP office, TD supremo and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu lambasted election officials for their failure to prevent the malfunctioning of EVMs and in controlling violence during Thursday’s elections. He accused the EC of acting at the behest of the BJP to benefit the YSRC.

Talking to reporters Mr Naidu said he along with his ministers and MPs will go to Delhi on Saturday to meet chief election commissioner Sunil Arora to complain about the improper conduct of polling in the state and to fight against the EVMs.

He said they had received a lot of complaints regarding the malfunctioning of EVMs and 35 per cent of EVMs had not worked properly even after three hours of polling. The Chief Minister alleged that the functioning of EVMs was deliberately blocked. He raised a doubt that in the name of repairing the faulty EVMs, some were tampering with.

Mr Naidu was confident that despite the hurdles created by the EC, BJP, YSRC and TRS, his party would win with a thumping majority and form government. He appreciated the unstinting spirit of women who waited for hours in queues to vote, and those who came to AP from other cities to cast their vote. He said violence during polls was pre-planned by the Opposition.

