K Chandrasekhar Rao says his speech was ‘truncated’ to mislead poll panel

Hyderabad: TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday told the Election Commission that the complaint against his March 17 Karimnagar speech was “truncated” and “misled” the poll panel on its contents.

Mr Rao, replying as party president, submitted his reply to the notice issued by the EC on a complaint filed by VHP state president M. Rama Raju who stated that he had made derogatory comments against Hindus.

Mr Rao’s counsel J. Ramachandra Rao, the additional advocate general, accompanied by MLC Srinivas Reddy, submitted the reply to additional chief electoral officer Jyothi Buddha Prakash. It said the phrases used by Mr Rao were aimed at promoting secularism.

