LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 13 Apr 2019 I called Azam Khan b ...
Nation, Politics

I called Azam Khan brother, he insulted me: Jaya Prada

ANI
Published Apr 13, 2019, 4:46 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2019, 4:55 pm IST
Prada is contesting the impending Lok Sabha polls from Rampur parliamentary constituency on a BJP ticket.
As a Samajwadi Party leader, she had earlier won the Rampur seat in 2004 and 2009. (Image: ANI)
 As a Samajwadi Party leader, she had earlier won the Rampur seat in 2004 and 2009. (Image: ANI)

Rampur: Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada on Saturday hit out at Azam Khan and said she had considered the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader as her brother but he has always wished ill for her and insulted her.

Addressing a public rally at Rampur, Prada said, "Azam Khan Sahab, I called you my brother, but you wished ill of me in the name of calling me your sister. Do our brothers look at us as a dancer? That is why I wanted to leave Rampur."

 

Jaya Prada said that indecent photos of her were circulated in Rampur and she had asked SP patriarch Mulayam Singh for help but no politician tried to save her and that was the reason she had to leave the constituency.

 "I told Mulayam Singh Ji that my indecent images are being circulated in Rampur, save me. But no politician tried to save me.  That was why I had to leave Rampur," she said.

Prada is contesting the impending Lok Sabha polls from Rampur parliamentary constituency on a BJP ticket against SP candidate Azam Khan.

Khan had made sexist comments against the actor-turned-politician when he called her a 'nacchne wali'.

As a Samajwadi Party leader, she had earlier won the Rampur seat in 2004 and 2009. In 2010, she was expelled from SP on account of alleged anti-party activities.

Polling in Rampur is scheduled for the third phase of elections on April 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: jaya prada, samajwadi party, azam khan
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Rampur


Latest From Nation

Shah claimed people across India were chanting Modi's name and they had decided to make him the prime minister once again (Image: ANi twitter)

Congress doing 'Ilu Ilu' with terrorists: Amit Shah

Taking a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BSP supremo Mayawati in a rally on Saturday said that the both 'Ali' and 'Bajrangbali' belonged to her party. (Photo: ANI)

Both Ali, Bajrangbali belong to us: Mayawati on Yogi's remark

Continuing her tirade against the Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said that he has all the 'spare time' in the world yet did not do anything for the people of Amethi in the last five years. (Photo: ANI)

Did not do anything in 'spare time' for Amethi: Smriti Irani slams Rahul

Fadnavis said Thackeray does not have to fight elections and, therefore, can speak anything without furnishing proof for his claims. (Photo: PTI)

Raj Thackeray dancing at others' weddings: Fadnavis



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Robert Vadra kickstarts birthday week at NGO with children, elderly, poor

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra kickstarted his birthday week celebrations at an NGO where he spent time with children, the elderly and the poor, among others. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Was feeling sick': Pak-origin UK lawmaker as man masturbates in front of her in bus

Pakistani-origin member of British Parliament Naz Shah last week went through an embarrassing and shameful experience when a man masturbated in front of her on a London bus. (Photo: Facebook/ NazShahMP)
 

Pet dog saves lives of over 30 people in UP, dies later

The dog lost its life in a cylinder blast as it was tied up. (Photo: ANI)
 

Arsenal fan pays hypnotist £3000 to stop son from supporting Tottenham

In a bizarre incident, an unnamed father of a six-year-old son in England has reportedly offered £3,000 to a hypnotist to convert him to an Arsenal fan from being a Tottenham supporter. (Photo: AFP)
 

Evelyn Sharma's latest beach picture is too hot to handle; check out

Evelyn Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hrithik Roshan cheers for the 'Student Of The Year 2' star Tiger Shroff

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger shroff.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Did not do anything in 'spare time' for Amethi: Smriti Irani slams Rahul

Continuing her tirade against the Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said that he has all the 'spare time' in the world yet did not do anything for the people of Amethi in the last five years. (Photo: ANI)

Raj Thackeray dancing at others' weddings: Fadnavis

Fadnavis said Thackeray does not have to fight elections and, therefore, can speak anything without furnishing proof for his claims. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata criticises Ram Navami rallies in Bengal

Kolkata Police said that no political, apolitical, religious organisations are allowed to carry out bike rallies in the city. (Photo: ANI)

BJP tryin to gain pol advantage by using religion: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee also took a jibe at the saffron party and said she has fielded a 'bhumiputra' (son of the soil) from the Darjeeling seat. (Image: File)

Naidu takes EVM angst to Delhi, accuses EC of ‘working under PM’

'EC is an autonomous body but they are working at the instructions of Modi,' Naidu said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham