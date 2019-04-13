LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 13 Apr 2019 Don't air conte ...
Nation, Politics

Don't air content on NaMo TV without certification: Delhi CEO directs to BJP

PTI
Published Apr 13, 2019, 10:44 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2019, 10:44 am IST
As a precautionary measure, two officials have been deployed to watch NaMo TV and monitor its content.
The poll body had on Thursday said since NaMo TV was sponsored by the BJP, all recorded programmes displayed on the platform should be pre-certified. (Photo: Twitter)
 The poll body had on Thursday said since NaMo TV was sponsored by the BJP, all recorded programmes displayed on the platform should be pre-certified. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Two days after the Election Commission directed that all recorded programmes displayed on NaMo TV be pre-certified, the Delhi poll body has directed the BJP not to air any content on the platform without its certification, officials said.

The poll body had on Thursday said since NaMo TV was sponsored by the BJP, all recorded programmes displayed on the platform should be pre-certified by media certification and monitoring committee of Delhi and all political publicity contents displayed without pre-certification be removed immediately.

 

Following the EC's directive, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi wrote to the saffron party to ensure that all political content not approved be removed.

"As a precautionary measure, two officials have been deployed to watch NaMo TV and monitor its content," officials said.

An official said political parties usually submit audiovisual content for pre-certification, without specifying on which platform it will be aired.

The content may be aired during a rally or on the party's website, he said.

After the Congress filed a complaint with the poll panel about the channel disturbing the level playing field, the EC had asked the Delhi CEO to file a report on the issue. 

The Delhi CEO approved the logo of NaMo TV, which the BJP said was part of the NaMo App that it owns, but did not "certify" the content as it contained old speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha polls, namo tv, election commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Based on specific information about the presence of terrorists in Gahand area of Shopian in south Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation. (Photo: Representational)

Encounter between security forces, terrorists underway in J&K

In the visitor's book, Rahul wrote that the cost of freedom must never be forgotten. (Photo: ANI)

Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Rahul visits memorial, salutes people of India

The massacre took place on 13 April 1919 when troops of the British Indian Army under the command of Colonel Reginald Dyer fired machine guns into a crowd of unarmed protesters. (Photo: ANI)

100 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: President, PM pay tribute

The court has also rejected the appeal filed by the NIA against the discharge of eight others in the case by the trial court. (Reprsentational Image)

Kochi: High Court acquits SIMI men in Panayikkulam case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jeep Compass Trailhawk launch in July; will debut diesel automatic in India

India-spec Jeep Compass is likely to be a diesel-only model.
 

Black hole image released in an astrophysics breakthrough

The image reveals the black hole at the centre of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the nearby Virgo galaxy cluster. This black hole resides about 54 million light-years from Earth. (Photo: AP)
 

NASA twins study shows how space changes the human body

Scientists compared Scott Kelly to identical twin Mark Kelly after Scott spent 340 days in orbit on the International Space Station and Mark remained Earth-bound. Both are now retired as NASA astronauts, and Mark is running for a US Senate seat in Arizona.
 

Guess how much Facebook pays for Mark Zuckerberg’s security

Nearly $20 million went toward security for Zuckerberg and his family, up from about $9 million the year prior. Zuckerberg also received $2.6 million for personal use of private jets, which the company said was part of his overall security program.
 

Pope kisses Sudanese leaders feet, urging them to maintain peace

Pope Francis kneels to kiss the feet of South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit, at the Vatican. (Photo:AP)
 

RKO out of nowhere: Teen arrested for attempting WWE move on school principal; watch

According to a report in Local10.com, Gianny Sosa, the accused was in the second floor hallway when he attempted the move on Humberto Miret, the victim. (Photo: Screengrab / Local 10)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Will nationalist card be enough for NDA to retain power?

Will the manifestos announced by political parties influence the electoral choice? (Image: ANI twitter)

Bengaluru: Meet the "war room" specialists

Krishna Byregowda

Will South stick to saffron moorings?

BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya campains with former CM S.M. Krishna on Friday

Will complain to EC, seek CRPF protection: Sumalatha Ambareesh

Sumalatha Ambareesh

Deve Gowda, Siddaramaiah, appeal to JD(S), Congress leaders to stay united

JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda and the coalition government's co-ordination committee chairman Siddaramaiah seen during a Congress-JD(S) convention at Maharaja’s College Ground in Mysuru on Friday (Photo: KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham