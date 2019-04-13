LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Nation Politics 13 Apr 2019 Did not do anything ...
Nation, Politics

Did not do anything in 'spare time' for Amethi: Smriti Irani slams Rahul

ANI
Published Apr 13, 2019, 4:53 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2019, 5:24 pm IST
BJP leader said despite losing in the 2014, she won the hearts of the people over the time and has become their ‘didi (elder sister) now.
Continuing her tirade against the Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said that he has all the 'spare time' in the world yet did not do anything for the people of Amethi in the last five years. (Photo: ANI)
 Continuing her tirade against the Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said that he has all the 'spare time' in the world yet did not do anything for the people of Amethi in the last five years. (Photo: ANI)

Amethi: Continuing her tirade against the Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said that he has all the "spare time" in the world yet did not do anything for the people of Amethi in the last five years.

“Even though Rahul Gandhi has a stronghold in Amethi, he failed to establish his grip over the constituency. He has all the spare time in the world but did not do anything for his own people,” Smriti said while addressing an election rally here.

 

BJP leader asserted that even though she had lost the seat in the 2014 General elections, she won the hearts of the people over the time and has become their ‘didi (elder sister) now.

“Has he ever served you as I did? Has he ever come to Amethi and asked you about your issues?” she questioned.

Reiterating the promises made by BJP, she said: “If voted to power, all those living in mud house here will be given a pucca house by 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also promised to provide you with clean water by 2024.”

Amethi is considered to be a stronghold of the Congress and Rahul retained the seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls defeating Smriti Irani whom the BJP has repeated this time too.

Rahul is contesting from two seats – Amethi in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala.

Amethi will go to polls on May 6, fifth phase of the seven-phased Lok Sabah polls which is already in the process. Elections will end on May 19 and counting of votes will be on May 23.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses etc all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, smriti irani, rahul gandhi, amethi, narendra modi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Amethi


