'100 per cent chowkidar is thief': Rahul Gandhi attacks PM in K'taka rally

Published Apr 13, 2019, 2:36 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2019, 3:08 pm IST
Gandhi also asked as to why all the 'thieves' have the surnames of Modi.
 Gandhi said one of the first acts of the Congress, if voted to power, would be to provide for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Parliament. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Kolar: Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of corruption, Congress President Rahul Gandhi Saturday alleged that "100 per cent chowkidar (guard) is a chor (thief)."

At a rally here, Gandhi also asked as to why all the "thieves" have the surnames of Modi.

 

"I have a question. Why all the thieves have Modi in their names whether be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Narendra Modi? We don't know how many more such Modis will come out," Gandhi said.

Raking up the Rafale fighter jet deal issue, he said, "100 per cent chowkidar is a chor" and alleged that the prime minister stole Rs 30,000 crore and gifted it to his "thief friend" Anil Ambani.

"You stole Rs 30,000 crore and gifted to your thief friend.

You 100 per cent steal money. 'Chowkidar' is a thief. Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksy, Lalit Modi, Mallya, Anil Ambani and Narendra Modi - There is a group, a team of thieves," Gandhi said as he attacked Modi, who has described himself as a "chowkidar" who would not tolerate graft.

He also said Modi no longer spoke about farmers, jobs and corruption. "Unlike him, we don't tell lies."

Gandhi spoke about the NYAY scheme, the minimum income scheme of depositing Rs 72,000 annually into the account of five crore families announced by the Congress in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls.

Gandhi said one of the first acts of the Congress, if voted to power, would be to provide for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Parliament and assemblies and also in government jobs.

Tags: rafale fighter jet, rahul gandhi, narendra modi
Location: India, Karnataka


