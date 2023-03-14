BRS, AAP MPs walk out on misuse of central agencies

AAP MP Sanjay Singh with BRS MP Keshava Rao and other leaders raise slogans during a protest against the central government at the Parliament House during the Budget Session in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo - Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

Hyderabad: Members of the BRS and AAP staged a walkout from both Houses of Parliament on Monday to protest against the BJP government's alleged misuse of the CBI, ED, and I-T department to target Opposition parties. They also demanded that the Hindenburg Research report on the Adani Group be discussed and that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) be constituted to probe the allegations against the group.

The BRS also moved a suspension motion in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha to discuss the misuse of the Central investigating agencies by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Soon after both the Houses reconvened for the Budget session following a one-month break, the BRS and AAP MPs stood and raised slogans demanding discussion on both these issues.

They raised placards and then walked out after receiving no response from the Speaker and chairman of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respectively. Later, the BRS and AAP MPs held a protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside the Parliament complex.

While Delhi deputy CM and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia was recently arrested by the CBI and ED in connection with the Delhi liquor scam, the ED recorded the statement of BRS MLC K.Kavitha on March 11 and summoned her to appear again on March 16.

The BRS issued a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 on Monday, demanding a discussion on the alleged "abuse" of the central investigating agencies by the BJP government.

In a letter addressed to Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, BRS MP K. Keshava Rao said, "I desire to move the Motion, under Rule 267 (suspension of Business) of Rules of conduct of Business in the council to discuss the abuse of Central agencies like CBI and ED by the government.”