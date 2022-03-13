Nation Politics 13 Mar 2022 TPCC supports Rahul, ...
TPCC supports Rahul, Priyanka leadership

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 13, 2022, 8:09 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2022, 8:17 am IST
The resolution comes ahead of Sunday’s Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on the electoral debacle in five states
 TPCC chief Revanth Reddy, senior party leaders attend the executive committee meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad (S. Surender Reddy/DC)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee passed a resolution on Satuday supporting the leadership of former AICC president Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. The resolution was passed at a TPCC executive meeting presided by state unit president A. Revanth Reddy.

The resolution comes ahead of Sunday’s Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on the electoral debacle in five states, and the demand by a section of the party for an organisational overhaul.

 

The executive committee discussed the defeat of the Congress in five states, Mana Ooru-Mana Poru, employment notifications by the TRS government, digital membership drive and Sarvodaya padayatra and other issues.

Congress leaders said that when Sonia Gandhi took up party responsibilities in the 1990s, the Congress was in power in two states. Later it came to power at Centre. “If the Gandhi family members are weak in politics, why has Prime Minister Narendra Modi always targeted them,” a Congress leader asked.

Party leaders said at the meeting that they would work harder to take the Congress to victory.

 

...
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


