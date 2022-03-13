Rumours spread against 'Vizag capital' plan: Minister Avanti

Responding to the opposition allegation that the state was in neck-deep debt, the minister said even the central government was also borrowing to meet its financial requirements. — DC Image

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Tourism and Culture Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has scoffed at rumours that Visakhapatnam would not be made the state capital.

“Vested interests are spreading rumours with ulterior motives,’’ the minister said here on Sunday.

He said chief minister Jagan loves Visakhapatnam and he would go ahead with his plans. “The previous government made a mistake by investing all the resources in Amaravati and this will not be repeated. Amaravati would be developed but other areas would also get equal importance.”

He said Karnataka and Jharkhand had also thought of having three capitals for uniform development of those states.

Responding to the opposition allegation that the state was in neck-deep debt, the minister said even the central government was also borrowing to meet its financial requirements. “The NDA government should also support the non-BJP states on par with the BJP-ruled states.”

He said the Centre should create the separate railway zone for Visakhapatnam and abandon the idea of privatization of the steel plant. Defending reorganization of districts, the minister said development would take pace with the smaller districts.