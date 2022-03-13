Nation Politics 13 Mar 2022 Medical students fro ...
Nation, Politics

Medical students from TS, AP desperate to return to China

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANVESH REDDY
Published Mar 13, 2022, 11:34 pm IST
Updated Mar 13, 2022, 11:34 pm IST
Around 28,000 Indian students enrolled with Chinese universities are said to be stranded, of whom close to 7,000 are estimated to be Telugus
No one is speaking about our problem. Several representations have been given to politicians in Rajasthan, Delhi and Maharashtra, says Roopa Valladas of Hyderabad, who is a student of Medical College of Soochow University. — DC Image
 No one is speaking about our problem. Several representations have been given to politicians in Rajasthan, Delhi and Maharashtra, says Roopa Valladas of Hyderabad, who is a student of Medical College of Soochow University. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: Hundreds of medical students hailing from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who returned to India from Chinese universities after the Covid-19 pandemic broke out two years ago are desperately seeking immediate government action for their return to China.

After 25 months of imposing Covid-19 restrictions, the Chinese government is yet to open the border to Indian students, at a time when educational institutions across the world reopened for offline classes months ago.

 

Last month, the Chinese foreign ministry informed that they would work on early return of Indian students to China in a coordinated manner, leaving the stranded students with no clarity on the matter. Around 28,000 Indian students enrolled with Chinese universities are said to have been stranded, of which close to 7,000 students are estimated to be from the two Telugu states.

The universities had asked them to wait until further notice on return to China, the students informed. Roopa Valladas, a native of Hyderabad and a student of the Medical College of Soochow University, said the stranded students from across the country were uniting on various platforms and running online campaigns, besides signing an online petition to pressurise both the Indian and Chinese governments.

 

The long wait was starting to have an impact on their mental health, she complained.

In the last two years, there were only online classes and no practical sessions, with some students nearing graduation. No medical practice puts them in danger of having their degrees cancelled. In another cause of worry, the Indian National Medical Council (NMC) recently clarified that students cannot take the FMGE (Foreign Medical Graduation Exam) if classes continue in online mode.

Little did K. Naveen Kumar, a third year MBBS student with Xuzhou Medical University, know that his winter holiday vacation in India would last for two long years, when he arrived in India in January 2020, weeks before the Covid-19 pandemic struck. A majority of students, however, had returned to India after fears of Covid-19 spread emerged later in February.

 

 

...
Tags: telugu medical students, chinese universities
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendernath presented the annual budget for 2022-23 in the Legislative Assembly with a total outlay of Rs 2, 56,256 crore laying focus on welfare. There has been no mention of the development of Amaravati. — Facebook

All set for a heated discussion on AP budget

As per GO No. 31, the proposal to implement the IHFMS was submitted on January 29 by the director of medical education (DME) and the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) commissioner. GO 31 approved the same and apart from hospitals, it also extends to institutions, nursing colleges and nursing schools in the state. — Representational image/PTI

Patient care services in Telangana govt hospitals get shot in the arm

Responding to the opposition allegation that the state was in neck-deep debt, the minister said even the central government was also borrowing to meet its financial requirements. — DC Image

Rumours spread against 'Vizag capital' plan: Minister Avanti

AAP's Punjab Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann with Delhi CM and party convenor Arvind Kejriwal offers prayer at Golden Temple, in Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)

Punjab poll victory: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann hold mega roadshow in Amritsar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Goa Congress yet to decide its legislature party leader

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant flashes the victory sign as BJP leads, during counting day of Goa elections, in Panaji. (Photo: PTI)

Punjab cabinet: Cheema, Sandhwan lead race, women ministers likely, say sources

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann receives AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal at Amritsar airport. (Photo: PTI)

Punjab poll victory: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann hold mega roadshow in Amritsar

AAP's Punjab Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann with Delhi CM and party convenor Arvind Kejriwal offers prayer at Golden Temple, in Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)

Shatrughan Sinha, Babul Supriyo to be TMC candidates for byelections in West Bengal

Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo formally submitted his resignation as a BJP MP from the House to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (Photo: ANI/File)

Budget session: Congress to raise issues of inflation, unemployment in Parliament

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Anand Sharma after meeting at the residence of Sonia Gandhi, at 10 Janpath in New Delhi,Sunday, March 13, 2022.. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->