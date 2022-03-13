Nation Politics 13 Mar 2022 CM Jagan hails chang ...
CM Jagan hails change under YSRC’s rule

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 13, 2022, 2:50 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2022, 6:40 am IST
Party celebrates 12th birthday on grand scale
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (DC)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (DC)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that revolutionary changes have been brought in the educational, economic and social aspects in every household in the state as YSR Congress considers the party’s manifesto as Bhagavad Gita, Bible and Quran and makes all efforts to implement the promises made to the people of the state.

The Chief Minister in a tweet on Saturday stated that with the grace of God and blessings from the people, the YSR Congress had stepped into the 12th year of its formation and said that the series of victories their government was able to achieve would stand as a testimony for their commitment and dedication to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh.

 

Meanwhile, the YSR Congress leaders organised the 12th anniversary of the party in a grand manner all over the state.

Party general secretary and government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, taking part in the celebrations at its central office here stated that their party was competing to serve the people and ushered in tremendous changes in the lives of the people. He stressed that every party leader and activist should speak about the welfare schemes being implemented by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and added that they could witness how welfare schemes were changing the lives of the people. He said that the number of students in the government schools had gone up from 36 lakh to 43 lakh as their government had introduced a series of reforms to provide quality education in renovated buildings with all requisite amenities.

 

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas stated that YSR Congress was functioning in accordance with the aspirations of the people of the state as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted the welfare schemes to reach everybody.

He attributed the credit to the Chief Minister for his attitude to respect everyone.
Education minister Adimulapu Suresh lauded Jagan Mohan Reddy for implementing all schemes mentioned in the party manifesto and also leading the state with two goals of development and welfare.

Party MLC Dr Ummareddy Venkateswarlu wished that their party would witness more success in the days to come as the Chief Minister was according top priority to welfare of the people of the state.

 

