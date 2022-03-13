Nation Politics 13 Mar 2022 BJP govts to take ch ...
Nation, Politics

BJP govts to take charge after Holi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 13, 2022, 1:18 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2022, 1:18 am IST
Yogi Adityanath is likely to meet the BJP top brass, including Narendra Modi, party president J.P. Nadda and Amit Shah on Sunday
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)
New Delhi: After BJP’s landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to meet the BJP top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president J.P. Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday.  

In BJP, speculation is rife that the oath-taking ceremony in UP of the next government could take place after Holi as eight days before the festival of colours are considered inauspicious and the period is known as ‘Holashtak.’ Other than UP, three other states where the BJP retained power — Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur — are also expected to have swearing-in ceremony after Holi.

 

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand’s caretaker CM, Pushkar Singh Dhami also reached the capital ahead of his meeting with the party top brass. Dhami lost the polls but there is clamour within the party’s state unit for him to continue leading the next government. During his meeting with the BJP top brass, Yogi Adityanath is likely to discuss the Cabinet formation.

Tags: chief minister yogi adityanath, prime minister narendra modi, pushkar singh dhami
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


