All set for a heated discussion on AP budget

VIJAYAWADA: A two-day stormy budget session is expected to begin on Monday with the state government ready to take up discussion on the welfare-oriented 2022-23 budget and comparing it to those presented earlier by the Telugu Desam government.

The opposition is readying to take the government to task on the state finances, debts, loans and neglect of Amaravati development despite an order from the AP High Court order.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendernath presented the annual budget for 2022-23 in the Legislative Assembly with a total outlay of Rs 2, 56,256 crore laying focus on welfare. There has been no mention of the development of Amaravati.

TD members made their intentions clear during the budget speech of governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and while raising slogans about the 1000 failures of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Even as the opposition benches have chalked out their plan of action, the treasury benches are expected to highlight priority given to welfare with an allocation of Rs 45,955 crore, education (Rs 30,077 crore), health (Rs 15,384.26 crore), urban development (Rs 8,796 crore) and social security (Rs 4,331.85 crore).