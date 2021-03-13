Nation Politics 13 Mar 2021 Telangana on special ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana on special alert over COVID-19 spread

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Mar 13, 2021, 2:30 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2021, 6:54 am IST
Health care staff such as Asha workers and village officials have been asked to monitor the arrivals from outside and test them for COVID
The rise in cases across different states has made it important for the government machinery to be re-activated. (AFP file photo)
 The rise in cases across different states has made it important for the government machinery to be re-activated. (AFP file photo)

Hyderabad: A resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic in neighbouring Maharashtra has put the Telangana state government on a special alert. Health minister Etala Rajendar has ordered an immediate stepping up of the testing process in the state.

Increased surveillance has been ordered for Nizamabad, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Jagtial and other districts bordering Maharashtra. Ground-level health care staff such as Asha workers and village officials have been asked to monitor the arrivals from outside and test them for Covid-19 before they mixed with the local population.

 

The minister, during a teleconference with district medical and health officers and superintendents of government hospitals, said the number of tests every day must be raised to 50,000. The daily testing count on March 11 was 21,340.

The testing of samples had been reduced as it was believed that the number of cases was coming down. Private diagnostic centres say the sample collections remain high. An official of a diagnostic chain here said, “We have 10 centers and each of them get more than 200 samples a day. The main centre gets 500 samples a day.”

 

The rise in cases across different states has made it important for the government machinery to be re-activated. Aspects like the wards earmarked for Covid-19 treatment, safety protocols of healthcare workers and the preparedness to deal with serious cases were reviewed by the minister and health officials.

A government doctor said, "Gandhi Hospital is the nodal centre. In Osmania General Hospital, the isolation ward has been kept ready and those who are positive are sent to Gandhi for treatment. The protocols are the same as was followed the last time.”

 

Doctors in government hospitals say they are isolating suspected cases early. Apart from fever, cough, cold, loss of smell and taste, people are also complaining of symptoms of diarrhoea, muscle pain, body ache and fatigue.

A government doctor explained, “There no longer are clusters but single cases are either mild or serious. There are changes in the pattern and it is important to understand which strain is prevalent.”

Health minister Rajendar said, “We are urging people to be alert and not relax. Health officials in Medchal Malkajgiri, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy and Hyderabad are also vigilant as preventing the spread in densely populated areas is important. Vaccination process would continue and people must do it.”

 

...
Tags: resurgence of covid, etala rajender, increased surveillance in warangal jatial, daily testing, testing of samples reduced, doctors isolating cases telangana, districts bordering maharashtra kept under surveillance
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The strong observation from the court came as it took dim view of the Goa government for giving additional charge of State Election Commissioner to a secretary serving under it. — PTI

No person serving government can be appointed Election Commissioner: SC

All parties fear that the four-day holiday — Maha Shivaratri on March 11, Shab-e-Meraj on March 12, Second Saturday on March 13 and Sunday on March 14 — would adversely impact the voting. — ANI file photo

TRS stress on booth-level management to win polls

The financial aid that Jagan Mohan Reddy extended to Seetha has been sanctioned via a youth advance, tourism and culture (YATC) department order on March 11. — DC Image/Tejo Roy

Jagan honours daughter of National Flag creator, presents her Rs. 75 lakh

Though these hospitals are already running Covid-19 wards, health authorities want them to be fully prepared for meeting any sudden rise in number of cases. (Photo: PTI)

AP gears up to meet challenge of rising Corona cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sasikala says she will stay away from politics; to pray for Jaya's 'golden rule'

VK Sasikala. (PTI)

Uttarakhand CM tenders resignation following dissent from BJP cadre

Sensing that his resignation could upset his supporters, Rawat told Nadda it was a “collective decision” taken by the party leadership. — ANI

Didi claims 'attack' on her in Nandigram, admitted to hospital with injuries

Rattled by Ms Banerjee's complaint, the Election Commission has sought a report about the serious security breach from the district administration. (Photo:PTI)

West Bengal BJP chief raises doubts over Mamata’s attack

Ghosh said that he heard that her car driver hit a roadside post and demanded a CBI probe into her allegation to unravel what actually happened. — PTI file photo

Puducherry Congress CM may quit ahead of vote

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in a meeting with the Congress MLAs (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham