KCR launches 75th Independence Day fete in TS

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday launched ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ (India@75) celebrations at the Public Gardens here. This is the run-up to the diamond jubilee celebrations of Independence Day.

To commemorate the day, the Chief Minister released Tricolour balloons. He welcomed the Centre's initiative to organise the event nationwide to celebrate the 75th years of India's Independence in a grand manner.

Rao said the Telangana statehood agitation was inspired also by Mahatma Gandhi's peaceful fight for India's Independence. "Mahatma Gandhi launched the Dandi march for salt satyagraha on March 12. Hyderabad’s Sarojini Nadu too participated in the march. What began as a small gathering soon turned into a national movement."

“The next generation should be made aware of the struggles and sacrifices of our freedom fighters in achieving India’s Independence,” he said.

Rao said that among all the struggles and fights for freedom, the Indian independence struggle is far more important since it set an example for others on what non-violence can achieve.

Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav is a series of events being organised by the Centre to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence. The mahotsav will be celebrated as a Jan Utsav in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari. The Telangana state government would organise various programmes till August 15, 2022.

The CM recently allocated Rs 25 crore for the Amrut Mahotsav events. He formed a committee headed by adviser K.V. Ramana Chary to chalk out plans for various events.