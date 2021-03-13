Nation Politics 13 Mar 2021 KCR launches 75th In ...
Nation, Politics

KCR launches 75th Independence Day fete in TS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 13, 2021, 1:36 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2021, 6:59 am IST
This is the run-up to the diamond jubilee celebrations of Independence Day
To commemorate the day, the Chief Minister released Tricolour balloons. (Image: Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)
 To commemorate the day, the Chief Minister released Tricolour balloons. (Image: Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday launched ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ (India@75) celebrations at the Public Gardens here. This is the run-up to the diamond jubilee celebrations of Independence Day.

To commemorate the day, the Chief Minister released Tricolour balloons. He welcomed the Centre's initiative to organise the event nationwide to celebrate the 75th years of India's Independence in a grand manner.

 

Rao said the Telangana statehood agitation was inspired also by Mahatma Gandhi's peaceful fight for India's Independence. "Mahatma Gandhi launched the Dandi march for salt satyagraha on March 12. Hyderabad’s Sarojini Nadu too participated in the march. What began as a small gathering soon turned into a national movement."

“The next generation should be made aware of the struggles and sacrifices of our freedom fighters in achieving India’s Independence,” he said.

Rao said that among all the struggles and fights for freedom, the Indian independence struggle is far more important since it set an example for others on what non-violence can achieve.

 

Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav is a series of events being organised by the Centre to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence. The mahotsav will be celebrated as a Jan Utsav in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari. The Telangana state government would organise various programmes till August 15, 2022.

The CM recently allocated  Rs 25 crore for the Amrut Mahotsav events. He formed a committee headed by adviser K.V. Ramana Chary to chalk out plans for various events.

...
Tags: kcr, azadi ka amrut mahotsav, dandi march, salt satyagraha, sarojini naidu, 75th independence day, kcr allocates rs 25 crore for amrut mahotsav, ramana chary asked to chalk plans for azadi ka amrut mahotsav, kcr releases tricolour balloons
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The strong observation from the court came as it took dim view of the Goa government for giving additional charge of State Election Commissioner to a secretary serving under it. — PTI

No person serving government can be appointed Election Commissioner: SC

All parties fear that the four-day holiday — Maha Shivaratri on March 11, Shab-e-Meraj on March 12, Second Saturday on March 13 and Sunday on March 14 — would adversely impact the voting. — ANI file photo

TRS stress on booth-level management to win polls

The financial aid that Jagan Mohan Reddy extended to Seetha has been sanctioned via a youth advance, tourism and culture (YATC) department order on March 11. — DC Image/Tejo Roy

Jagan honours daughter of National Flag creator, presents her Rs. 75 lakh

Though these hospitals are already running Covid-19 wards, health authorities want them to be fully prepared for meeting any sudden rise in number of cases. (Photo: PTI)

AP gears up to meet challenge of rising Corona cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sasikala says she will stay away from politics; to pray for Jaya's 'golden rule'

VK Sasikala. (PTI)

Uttarakhand CM tenders resignation following dissent from BJP cadre

Sensing that his resignation could upset his supporters, Rawat told Nadda it was a “collective decision” taken by the party leadership. — ANI

Didi claims 'attack' on her in Nandigram, admitted to hospital with injuries

Rattled by Ms Banerjee's complaint, the Election Commission has sought a report about the serious security breach from the district administration. (Photo:PTI)

West Bengal BJP chief raises doubts over Mamata’s attack

Ghosh said that he heard that her car driver hit a roadside post and demanded a CBI probe into her allegation to unravel what actually happened. — PTI file photo

Puducherry Congress CM may quit ahead of vote

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in a meeting with the Congress MLAs (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham