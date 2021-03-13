Nation Politics 13 Mar 2021 Jagan responsible fo ...
Jagan responsible for agriculture debt crisis: Lokesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 13, 2021, 4:13 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2021, 6:55 am IST
Lokesh accused Jagan of immersing himself in his party foundation day celebrations while farmers are facing a life and death situation
He pointed out that Sanjeeva Reddy and his wife ended their lives at P. Chintakunta village after they failed to repay their debt of Rs. 11 lakh following losses in agriculture. (Photo: Facebook @NaraLokesh)
VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday held Jagan Mohan Reddy government responsible for the agricultural debt crisis in AP, which led to the latest suicide by a farmer couple at Allagadda in Kurnool district.

He pointed out that Sanjeeva Reddy and his wife ended their lives at P. Chintakunta village after they failed to repay their debt of Rs. 11 lakh following losses in agriculture.

 

Lokesh accused Jagan of immersing himself in his party foundation day celebrations while farmers are facing a life and death situation on account of worsening debts due to the failure of crops. He hoped at least now, the Chief Minister will rise from his deep slumber and prevent suicides by farmers. He demanded that the CM immediately rescue the family of Sanjeeva Reddy.

Condemning the vindictive attitude of YSRC, the TD general secretary maintained that false cases have been filed against former Anaparthy MLA Ramakrishna Reddy after the latter started exposing the illegal activities of local YSRC legislator.

 

...
