BJP to contest Tirupati by-election with Jana Sena support

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 13, 2021, 1:30 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2021, 7:00 am IST
The decision was taken unanimously at a meeting attended by BJP in-charge Sunil Deodhar, BJP state president Somu Veerraju and Pawan Kalyan
BJP in-charge of AP V. Muralidharan tweeted that the candidate would have the support of Jana Sena. — Twitter
TIRUPATI:  Minister of State for external affairs V. Muralidharan, who is also BJP in-charge of AP, announced that the party would field a candidate from Andhra Pradesh in the by-election to the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency.

The BJP leader, on Friday, tweeted that the candidate would have the support of Jana Sena.

 

The decision was taken unanimously at a meeting attended by party leaders, including party affairs in-charge Sunil Deodhar, BJP state president Somu Veerraju and the JS chief Pawan Kalyan. He also exuded confidence that the BJP's victory march would start from the temple town.

“Leading the 'fight for the people and by the people, a BJP Andhra's candidate, backed by Jana Sena party, will fight Tirupati by-election. A unanimous decision was taken at a meeting attended by Pawan Kalyan and Somu Veerraju”, he tweeted.

The BJP leader also tweeted: “BJP’ victory march will begin from Tirupati and BJP Andhra and Jana Sena parties will expose the shady designs of YSRC and TD that undermine the beliefs of devotees.”

 

Meanwhile, Jana Sena leaders and workers seemed heart-broken with the announcement. They were  expecting their candidate, bolstered by the impact the party created in the recent panchayat elections.

However, Veerraju maintained that they had a productive meeting with Pawan Kalyan. He said that the name of the candidate would be declared by the party high command.

Tags: jana sena-bjp alliance, bjp to contest for tirupati seat, somu veerraju, pawan kalyan, sunil deodhar, tirupati lok sabha constituency bypolls, jana sena cadre disheartened, bjp says unanimous decision on tirupati seat contesting


