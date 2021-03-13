Nation Politics 13 Mar 2021 AP municipal polls: ...
Nation, Politics

AP municipal polls: Betting picks up in Nandyal

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 13, 2021, 12:38 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2021, 7:01 am IST
It is a straight fight between a relative of Silpa Mohan Reddy and a real estate developer in the town
Gudur municipality, which recorded the state’s highest poll percentage of 86 percent, is seeing bets that are in favour of TDP candidates. — DC file photo
KURNOOL: With the date of counting round the corner, punters are on a high even as betting on the Nandyal and Kurnool municipal election outcome has picked up here.

Candidates and their followers are keeping track of every bit of information with regard to the poll pattern.

 

In Nandyal town, betting is quite heavy on the ward councillor from 12th ward where TDP and BJP have withdrawn and it is a straight fight between a relative of Silpa Mohan Reddy and a real estate developer.

Nichenametla Suresh, a local, said “if you put Rs one lakh in favour of a candidate, you will get an equal amount. This could double as the counting hour draws near,” he said. The candidate, a novice, has splurged money on voters besides offering gold nose rings to women voters.

Interestingly, the wife of Nandyal MLA, who is contesting from 36 ward and is tipped to be the Municipal chairperson is facing opposition from within. The candidate from ward 33, wife of Malkireddy Rajagopal Reddy, a Pulivendula native, is claiming that his wife will be the chairperson as Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had assured him.

 

“Bets are being placed on the likely municipal chairperson”, said Ranganayakulu, another resident. He said the minimum betting amount that is accepted is Rs one lakh and enthusiasts are pooling money by forming into groups of ten by contributing Rs 10,000 each as their consolidated bet.

Gudur municipality, which recorded the state’s highest poll percentage of 86 percent, is seeing bets that are in favour of TDP candidates. Incidentally, both Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy and Vishnuvardhan Reddy groups joined together to ensure TDPs victory, while YSRCP is divided between the MLA and others in the party, said an observer.

 

Interestingly in Kurnool, BY Ramaiah, who contested from ward 19 that had the lowest polling at 37 percent, is giving anxious moments to YSRCP. He is tipped to become the Mayor of Kurnool. Ward-wise bets are also accepted by some agents.

Bets are also placed here on the outcome in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam municipal corporations.

Tags: municipal polls andhra pradesh, betting on outcome of municipal polls andhra pradesh, bets high on municipal poll results in nandyal, vijayawada visakhapatnam municipal polls results
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


