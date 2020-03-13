 LIVE !  :  A woman wears a facemask, amid concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, as she walks along a street in Yangon. AFP Photo Coronavirus live updates: Death toll in Iran spikes to 514
 
Scindia files nomination for Rajya Sabha polls, MP governor removes six ministers

PTI
Published Mar 13, 2020, 6:22 pm IST
Updated Mar 13, 2020, 6:26 pm IST
Earlier in the day, Nath met the governor at 11 am and submitted a letter expressing his government's willingness to face a floor test
BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia files his nomination papers to Returning Officer AP Singh for Rajya Sabha elections, at Madhya Pradesh Assembly in Bhopal. PTI photo
Bhopal: Former Union minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday filed his nomination here for the March 26 Rajya Sabha elections.

From the Madhya Pradesh BJP office, Scindia reached the state Assembly secretariat around 2 pm and submitted his papers to the returning officer, Vidhan Sabha principal secretary A P Singh.

 

Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president V D Sharma, outgoing Rajya Sabha MP Prabhat Jha and other party BJP leaders were present on the occasion.

Before reaching the BJP office, Scindia had a lunch at the residence of former minister Narottam Mishra along with other party leaders.

The former Lok Sabha MP from Guna also called on his paternal aunt and BJP MLA Yashodhara Raje Scindia in the morning.

On Thursday night, Scindia attended a dinner hosted by Chouhan.

On Wednesday, the BJP named Scindia as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh soon after he joined the party.

After resigning from Congress on Tuesday morning, Scindia joined the BJP in presence of party president J P Nadda in Delhi.

Three Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh, currently held by Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, and BJP leaders Prabhat Jha and Satyanarayan Jatiya, are falling vacant next month. The Congress has re-nominated Singh.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Friday removed six ministers, supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia, on the recommendation of Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Amid the ongoing political crisis triggered by Scindia's exit from the Congress and rebellion of 22 MLAs who support him, Nath had, on March 10, written to Tandon seeking immediate removal of the six ministers.

Imarati Devi, Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, Pradyumn Singh Tomar and Prabhuram Caudhari were removed from the cabinet with immediate effect on Friday, said a Public Relations Department official.

Earlier in the day, Nath met the governor at 11 am and submitted a letter expressing his government's willingness to face a floor test in the Assembly.

...
Tags: jyotiraditya scindia, rajya sabha election
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


