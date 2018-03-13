search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

BJP to give tough fight to Oppn, fields 11 candidates for UP’s 10 RS seats

PTI
Published Mar 13, 2018, 9:40 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2018, 9:40 am IST
Voting will be held on March 23 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 15.
In the 245-member Upper House of Parliament, Uttar Pradesh has 31 seats being the most populous state of the country. (Photo: PTI/File)
 In the 245-member Upper House of Parliament, Uttar Pradesh has 31 seats being the most populous state of the country. (Photo: PTI/File)

Lucknow: With 14 candidates, from Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and other bigwigs to an independent, entering the fray for ten vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh, a contest to the Parliament's Upper House became imminent on Monday.

"As many as 11 BJP candidates and an independent filed their nomination papers today. This takes the total number of candidates in the fray to 14, with SP's Jaya Bachchan and BSP's Bhimrao Ambedkar having already filed nominations earlier," returning officer Poonam Saxena said.

 

The BJP candidates who filed their nominations on Monday were: Union Finance Minister Jaitley, Ashok Bajpai, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Sakal Deep Rajbhar, Kanta Kardam, Anil Jain, Harnath Singh Yadav, GVL Narasimha Rao, Anil Kumar Agarwal, Salil Bishnoi and Vidyasagar Sonkar.

"An independent Mahesh Chandra Sharma also filed his nomination papers," Saxena, special secretary, UP Assembly, said.

Monday was the last day for filing of nominations for the biennial elections. Voting will be held on March 23 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 15.

UP BJP vice-president JPS Rathore said, "The party has fielded 11 candidates for the ongoing Rajya Sabha elections from UP. Let's see what happens."

BJP candidate and UP general secretary Salil Bishnoi, when contacted said, "As per the orders of my party leadership, I have filed my nomination papers. Whatever the party instructs me to do in future, I will abide with it."

There was speculation that the BJP may ask some of its leaders to withdraw from the contest. In this contest, a candidate needs 37 first preference votes to emerge victorious.

Arithmetically, the BJP can easily win eight out of the 10 seats. The party and its allies have 324 seats (BJP's Noorpur MLA died recently in a road accident) in the 403-member Assembly.

In the 245-member Upper House of Parliament, Uttar Pradesh has 31 seats being the most populous state of the country.

Earlier on Monday, Jaitley filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha election from UP. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was not present during Jaitley's nomination as he was in Varanasi and Mirzapur for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. Jaitley filed his nomination papers at the Tandon Hall of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly complex in the presence of UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, UP cabinet ministers Shrikant Sharma and Anupama Jaiswal, and other leaders.

Speaking to reporters, UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said, "If you see our list of Rajya Sabha candidates, all the regions have got representation on the basis of merit. This is the speciality of the BJP."

Tags: rajya sabha polls, rajya sabha, arun jaitley, bjp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hasin Jahan: Mohammed Shami had affair with South African woman, chatted on WhatsApp

Hasin Jahan, who had earlier taken to her Facebook to share photos of Mohammed Shami’s alleged Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp chats with other women, also alleged that Shami also had a WhatsApp chat with a woman in South Africa. (Photo: BCCI / PTI)
 

Microsoft women filed 238 complaints about gender discrimination

Out of 118 gender discrimination complaints filed by women at Microsoft, only one was deemed “founded” by the company.
 

Apple to unveil new entry-level Mac Notebook, likely launch at WWDC in June

The cited source claims that Apple is aiming to ship six million units of the new notebook through the end of the year, although DigiTimes believes that the upcoming MacBook model is expected to be closer to four million.
 

Meghan Markle carries out first royal engagement with UK's Queen Elizabeth

Markle joined her husband-to-be and Britain’s other senior royals including Prince Charles, Prince William for the Commonwealth service. (Photo: DC File)
 

Porn actress Stormy Daniels offers to repay $130K so she can discuss Donald Trump

Stormy Daniels is willing to repay the money she received as part of a 2016 agreement, as long as she can speak openly. (Photo: Twitter/VividLiveHou)
 

WhatsApp: Five secret features you need to know about

Some of the key features added this year include deleting messages for everyone, WhatsApp Status and share your live location.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Karnataka: KPCC chargesheet lists PM’s ‘betrayals’

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had requested PM Modi to convene a meeting of the three states involved but the Modi government refused to even comment on the issue.

Raichur: Slap, slap for seeing my husband too often!

Padmavathi is alleged to have slapped the president of the Raichur District Mahila Congress, Nirmala Benna for

What’s cooking? BSY, Shamanoor meet amidst Lingayat row

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laid the foundation for Basaveshwara International Centre at Koodala Sangama in Bagalkot Dist on Monday. (Photo:KPN)

Karnataka: Congress ends JD(S) hope of bagging Rajya Sabha seat

BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha poll, Rajeev Chandrasekhar (centre), filing his nomination in the presence of BS Yeddyurappa, Jagadish Shettar and others at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo:DC)

‘Even films, army have dynasties, not just politics’

Madhusudan Mistry Veteran Congress Leader
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham