Tripura polls: CPI(M) has confessed defeat by aligning with Congress, says Shah

NEW DELHI: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a frontal attack on the Left-Congress alliance. He asserted that by aligning with the Congress, the CPI(M) has admitted that they are going to lose the impending Assembly elections in the state.

At the "Vijay Sankalp rally" for Chandipur Assembly seat, Mr Shah said that the frontier state is facing the "triple trouble" of the Congress, CPI(M) and Tipra Motha in the ensuing Assembly elections. "If you want to be rescued from this triple trouble, vote for the 'double-engine' BJP government," he said.

Mr Shah, who also participated in a roadshow in Agartala, said that the Left, which betrayed tribal people for long in Tripura, is now projecting a tribal leader as the chief ministerial face to "dupe" people.

Claiming that the Opposition parties cannot face the BJP alone, Ms Shah said, "The Congress must feel ashamed, they allied with the CPI(M), which killed so many of their members. They have also made Tipra Motha a pawn."

Highlighting the BJP government's achievements, Mr Shah said that it provided health insurance and drinking water to all houses.

Mr Shah reminded people that the BJP government provided them with gas cylinders, built toilets, and provided free food. He said that if the BJP was re-elected, it will provide scootys to all meritorious college students, two free gas cylinders to poor families and Rs 2,000 to farmers in addition to the Rs 6,000 given by the Central government.

The Union minister also promised housing for all the poor in Tripura by 2025.

"If the work of providing equal rights to all was done, it was done by the Manik Saha government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government," he said.

The Union home minister said: "In the last five years, we have brought peace to the region. Over the next five years, we will make Tripura prosperous by following the formula given by the PM."

Elections will be held for 60 seats in Tripura on February 16. The counting of votes will be held on March 2. The BJP is contesting 55 seats, while its partner, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), is contesting five.