Rahul Gandhi kickstarts Wayanad constituency visit, meets tribal family

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 13, 2023, 12:27 pm IST
Updated Feb 13, 2023, 12:27 pm IST
Senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi (PTI)
Wayanad: Senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited the house of a tribal man who was found dead near Kozhikode medical college recently.

Vishwanathan (46) was found hanging near the medical college hospital at Kozhikode on February 11, where his wife was admitted for delivery.

Gandhi, who reached the Kozhikode airport on Sunday night, visited the house of Vishwanathan in Wayanad district this morning along with party leaders.

Gandhi, who represents Wayanad constituency in the Lok Sabha, spent some time with the family, listening to their woes and complaints and consoled them.

Kozhikode Medical College police have said that they have already registered a case when the relatives lodged a complained that the tribal man was missing from the hospital. However, Vishwanathan was later found hanging on February 11.

The family alleged that some persons had harassed Vishwanathan on February 9 after which he went missing. The kin had charged that some persons accused Vishwanathan of theft and roughed him up on February 9.

This was the first visit of Gandhi to his constituency after successfully completing the over 4,000-kilometre long Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on January 30.

Gandhi was accorded a warm reception by the party leaders and workers outside the Kozhikode International airport on Sunday. 

