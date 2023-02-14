  
 BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Funds for Dubbaka constituency: CS and govt wings get HC notice

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 14, 2023, 12:33 am IST
Updated Feb 14, 2023, 7:26 am IST
BJP legislator M. Raghunandan Rao. (DC File Image)
HYDERABAD: Justice P. Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to the Chief Secretary, principal secretaries of planning, roads and buildings and general administration departments and district collectors of Siddipet and Medak, directing them to respond within three weeks to the contentions of a petition filed by BJP legislator M. Raghunandan Rao.

Rao had sought a direction to the state government to sanction funds under the Special Development Fund (SDF) for taking up developmental works in his Dubbak Assembly constituency.

He said that the state government was intentionally not sanctioning funds and creating hurdles so that he would not be able to take up any developmental works in his constituency, whereas funds were being sanctioned in constituencies where the MLAs are from the ruling party.

On an earlier occasion, the judge heard the submissions of the additional advocate general seeking a direction to dismiss the writ petition as allocations for the Constituency Development Fund and Special Development Fund were under the control of the finance department.

Tags: bjp legislator m raghunandan rao, telangana high court, special development fund
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


