  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 13 Feb 2023 Congress leaders wil ...
Nation, Politics

Congress leaders will face crackdown after Raipur meet

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 13, 2023, 7:48 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2023, 7:48 am IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the launch of party's 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' campaign, in Dumka. (PTI Photo)
 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the launch of party's 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' campaign, in Dumka. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is set to crack the whip against the party’s “erring” office-bearers. As soon as the party’s plenary session ends, a massive shakeup of the organisation is expected. The session is due to be held from February 24 to 26 in Raipur, and is likely to see the ratification of the election of the new president. Mr Kharge was elected party president in October. At the last steering committee meetings, the party chief had made it amply clear that the responsibility will be fixed on people who are in key positions and fail to deliver. Several state in-charges and state unit chiefs are in the line of fire after their abysmal performance in their respective states. The Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi state unit chiefs are likely to be replaced.

The abysmal performance of the party in the MCD elections has put the Delhi unit chief in a tight spot. It is the same case in Gujarat after the Assembly elections. In Maharashtra, the internal strife within the party may not augur well for the state chief. The AICC in-charges of states may also move out, specially those who have not been able to deliver.

The Congress president is keen that in the coming nine Assembly polls, the Congress should try and win as many states as possible. The “Hath Se Hath Jodo” campaign, in which the party cadre will go to every booth with a chargesheet against the Narendra Modi government, is also a part of the plan. The implementation of this programme is being monitored closely and any laxity will be dealt sternly by the AICC.

Meanwhile, for the upcoming session in Raipur, the party has already constituted a drafting committee headed by Mr Jairam Ramesh. It has also constituted five sub-groups -- political affairs, international affairs, economic affairs, agriculture affairs and youth and employment. They will present their reports after the session’s deliberations. The Congress is going to use the occasion to start its poll campaign in the state.  The state goes to the polls in December this year. The party hopes to repeat its performance in Chhattisgarh. On the last day of the session, a mega rally will be organised in Naya Raipur. Besides the Congress president, senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may address the rally which is being organised by the state unit.

...
Tags: congress leader mallikarjun kharge, haath se haath jodo abhiyan, jairam ramesh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 13 February 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Congress objects to Dhankhar censor of Kharge’s speech
Kharge calls PM ‘Mauni Baba’, RS heats up during motion of thanks

Latest From Nation

The Union Minister emphasised that animation, visual effects, gaming and comics is the new emerging sector.

"UP is at present best investment destination": Anurag Thakur praises CM Yogi govt

Opening of this section will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to around 3.5 hours and provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region. — PTI

PM Modi inaugurates 246 km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa

As per the flight regulator, a Pune-bound flight was inspected on the said runway after pieces of the tread of the tyre were found on the Bengaluru runway, from where it was taxied. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Air Asia flight "grounded" by DGCA in Pune after a tyre found "cracked"

Former Adilabad MP and BJP senior leader Ramesh Rathod (Facebook)

Praja Gosa BJP Bharosa in Jannaram mandal



MOST POPULAR

 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TMC stands for 'Terror, Mafia, Corruption': Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda addressing a public meeting in West Bengal on Sunday. (Photo: Facebook: J P Nadda)

J-K wanted employment, love but got BJP's bulldozer: Rahul(Eds: with file pix)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at Parliament House complex during Budget Session, in New Delhi, (PTI file Photo/Kamal Singh)

PM Modi calls Congress, Left poll pact in Tripura unholy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during roadshow ahead of the Tripura Assembly elections, in Gomati district on Saturday, (Photo: PTI)

Rahul: Adani’s wealth grew massively in Modi’s tenure

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi displays a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with industrialist Gautam Adani in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Pressure cookers, digital clocks... freebies galore in poll-bound Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena said the Model Code of Conduct comes into force from the day the election dates are announced but there are ways to curb such practices even before the poll process kicks in. (Image credit: www.ceo.karnataka.gov.in)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->