  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 13 Feb 2023 Communist rule pushe ...
Nation, Politics

Communist rule pushed Tripura to brink of destruction: PM Modi

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 13, 2023, 6:22 pm IST
Updated Feb 13, 2023, 6:37 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and others during an election campaign rally ahead of the Tripura Assembly elections, in Agartala, Feb. 13, 2023. (Photo: PTI)
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and others during an election campaign rally ahead of the Tripura Assembly elections, in Agartala, Feb. 13, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

AGARTALA: With the Assembly polls round the corner in Tripura, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a public rally in Agartala on Monday, hit out at the Congress-Left alliance, saying that they have pushed the state to the brink of destruction.

"The first condition for development is rule of law and order. The Communist rule had pushed Tripura to the brink of destruction. The people of Tripura can never forget the chaotic situation wherein cadres had taken hostage every aspect of life. The Left had treated the people of Tripura as slaves and themselves as kings," PM Modi said, adding that only the Bharatiya Janata Party brought peace and established rule of law in Tripura.

The PM further said that the opposition alliance in the state will never develop Tripura.

"I want to remind the people of Tripura about one thing, the Left and the Congress can never develop Tripura and want the people of Tripura to remain poor. They have only one agenda i.e. filling their coffers," PM Modi said.

This was the PM's second visit within a week to the state which is set to go to polls on February 16. The votes will be counted on March 2.

PM Modi, while exuding his confidence to win the election by a huge margin said that his party does the politics of "badlav", not "badla".

"BJP does politics of change, not revenge. We do politics of public interest and national interest. That's why this time BJP is coming back with more votes than last time," the PM said.

He further came down heavily on the CPI(M) and accused both parties of "killing" political opponents before every election.

"Communists ruled Tripura for three decades and killed political opponents before every election. BJP's government in Tripura has been working day and night to fill the pit dug during the last 25-30 years of communist rule," the PM also said.

Highlighting the BJP government's key schemes for the state, the PM said that under its regime, Tripura got a Buddhist university, National Forensic Sciences University, dental college and cancer hospital.

"PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is another example of a double-engine government. Till now we have granted Tripura's farmers over Rs 500 crore. The same is with our efforts towards MSP. We've brought the poor, including the Vishwakarmas, into the banking and finance system. No family in Tripura hasn't received benefits from BJP policies," he added.

The Prime Minister further said that the state's capital has become the gateway for international trade in the North East and will become the largest market for international trade in the region after getting connected to the port city through the Maitri bridge.

"After landing at Tripura airport, people are surprised by the kind of modern infrastructure. New highways and rural roads are being constructed, new railway lines are being laid out in Tripura," Modi said.

Further, he said that the youth and women of Tripura have shown the red card to 'Chanda' and 'Jhanda'.

"Youth and women of Tripura have shown the red card to Chanda and Jhanda company. The people of Tripura have already announced that they want a government of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' with an absolute majority," he added.

Last week, BJP National President JP Nadda and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha released the party's poll manifesto.

...
Tags: agartala, narendra modi, tripura


Latest From Nation

When a USA-bound female passenger, who was sick, arrived at the check-in counter in a wheelchair, the staff at the counter allegedly abused her in a vulgar language. (Representational Image)

Airlines staff abuse international flyer at RGIA, booked

Representational image

Two of a family killed by tiger in Madikeri within 12 hours

Baijayant Jay Panda (File Photo)

Time for us in politics to leverage ChatGPT: BJP VP on ChatGPT

: President Droupadi Murmu being presented a memento during the 10th Convocation of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, in Lucknow, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

President Murmu urges educational institutions to encourage research and innovation



MOST POPULAR

 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP will get more than 36 seats, Modi has changed definition of politics: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha (ANI)

Rahul Gandhi kickstarts Wayanad constituency visit, meets tribal family

Senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

TMC stands for 'Terror, Mafia, Corruption': Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda addressing a public meeting in West Bengal on Sunday. (Photo: Facebook: J P Nadda)

Congress leaders will face crackdown after Raipur meet

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the launch of party's 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' campaign, in Dumka. (PTI Photo)

J-K wanted employment, love but got BJP's bulldozer: Rahul(Eds: with file pix)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at Parliament House complex during Budget Session, in New Delhi, (PTI file Photo/Kamal Singh)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->