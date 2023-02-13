BRS ticket aspirants augment outreach

BRS cadre and leaders anticipating early polls intensified their mass contact programmes due to the tremendous competition for the MLA tickets in the BRS for the next elections. (Representational DC Image)

ADILABAD: The BRS party’s elected representatives aspiring for party tickets to contest the next elections from this region have intensified their mass contact programmes by way of giving ‘Bharosa’ and ‘Paramarsha’. They are anticipating early elections to the state assembly as had happened in 2018.

BRS leaders, during their visits to villages, inform the people about the state government’s decision to issue pattas for the podu lands of the Adivasis and promise the tribals they would get the Rythu Bandhu benefits for the podu land after they got the pattas for those lands.

BRS leaders are also showing videos in which Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao promises to give pattas for the podu lands by legislation in the assembly session. BRS cadre and leaders anticipating early polls however do not reveal as to where they got the hint from.

There is huge competition for the MLA tickets in the BRS for the next elections. Sitting MLAs, former MALs and MPs as also ZP chairmen are among those lobbying for the party tickets.

Asifabad ZP chairman Kova Laxmi, Adilabad ZP chairman Rathod Janardhan, MLAs Atram Sakku, Nadipelli Diwakar Rao, Rekha Naik, Rathod Bapurao and former MP Godam Nagesh have intensified their mass contact programmes and are participating in party events in their assembly constituencies.

On Sunday, Kova Laxmi began a mass contact programme in the name of giving Bharosa to their supporters and the party cadre in the villages in Narnoor and Gadiguda mandals in the Asifabad constituency. She consoled several party activists and second-rung leaders, who lost their family members in Khandorampur, Kadki, and Lokari villages in Gadiguda and promised these families all support from the party. She attended some marriage events in Shivanara village in Narnoor Mandal.

Meanwhile, MLA Atram Sakku raised the Adivasi issues in the assembly session and sought the state government’s intervention to resolve their problems. Sakku also intensified his village visits.

The BRS leaders aspiring for party tickets are attending all the family events from birth to death of party leaders and cadres in their respective assembly constituencies.

All these leaders often meet party working president and minister KT Rama Rao and some of them have even met the chief minister on some special occasions.