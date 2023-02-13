  
Nation, Politics

BJP will get more than 36 seats, Modi has changed definition of politics: Tripura CM

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 13, 2023, 12:51 pm IST
Updated Feb 13, 2023, 12:51 pm IST
Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha (ANI)
 Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha (ANI)

New Delhi: Expressing confidence that BJP will improve its performance compared to the last assembly polls, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the definition of politics and no arithmetic works in front of trust of people.

In an exclusive interview with the ANI, the Chief Minister said that BJP has improved law and order situation in the state and there has been been a lot of improvement in railways, airways, national highways and internet connectivity.

"You've heard of a tsunami, something like that will happen. Anything can happen but it will not be less than 2018. In 2018, we got 36 seats and our alliance partner got 8 seats. So this time we will get more than 36 seats," he said.
The elections to 60-member Tripura assembly will be held on February 16. The BJP created a record in the 2018 poll by defeating the Left Front in its bastion.

Asked about the pre-poll pact between the Congress and Left parties and possibility of Tipra Motha joining hands with any party after the polls, Saha said no arithmetic works in front of public's trust.

"They (the opposition) is doing traditional politics. PM Modi changed the definition of politics...(Opposition) are doing arithmetic as to how many (votes) they can get but we work for public. No arithmetic works in front of public's trust," he said.

The Chief Minister said BJP is busy working day and night for people to address their problems.

"So, I don't know for how long (how many days) they (opposition) will remain in politics with these types of tactics."

BJP's ally IPFT (Indigenous People's Front of Tripura) won eight seats in the 2018 polls.

BJP is contesting 55 seats in this election and its partner IPFT is contesting five seats.

The Chief Minister accused opposition parties of indulging in vote bank politics.

Replying to queries, BJP leader said that there are "remote chances" of any post-poll alliance with Tipra Motha.

"The kind of figures we have, on the basis of that figures we can say that there are remote chances," he said.

Tipra Motha, chaired by Bikram Manikya Debbarma, the Tirpura royal scion, is demanding "Greater Tipraland".

Saha said the government has improved the law and order situation in the state and there has been a significant reduction in crime.

"As per the NCB data among the 29 states Tripura is in the fifth position from the bottom in crime. In many subjects like murder, dacoity, political violence, theft, eve-teasing, the crime rate has decreased. Earlier there were many cases but now it is very low. The crime rate has decreased in the state and this is a big change," he said.

"Communists ruled here for so many years and said the Centre is not giving (aid for development). But after PM Modi came to power, there has been a lot of improvement in railways, airways, national highways and internet connectivity here. It's just the beginning," he added.

Saha said people are happy with the steps taken by the government across sectors.

"You will be astonished to know that doctors were not promoted here since 22 years. We have promoted them after 22 years. In many families, father, mother and children were in the same grade. But now all doctors are very happy," he said.

The counting of votes for Tripura polls will be held on March 2 along with that of Meghalaya and Nagaland.

