Three-day fete from tomorrow for KCR’s birthday

HYDERABAD: Underlining the service of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in achieving Telangana and taking it forward towards development, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president and information technology minister K. T. Rama Rao called upon the party cadres to celebrate the former’s birthday for three days from Tuesday.

Rama Rao asked the activists to do social service at their respective places during the three-day celebrations. He asked them to distribute food among those who were in need at all villages in the state, on the first day of the celebration to be held on February 15.

The party workers would visit orphanage homes, hospitals and distribute fruits, on February 16 and participate in blood donation camps at all constituency headquarters.

On February 17, the party activists would offer all religious prayers and celebrate the Chief Minister's birthday celebrations, he said.