Section 144 in Mangaluru

Areas coming under the Mangaluru Commissionerate region are sensitive. To ensure there are no untoward incidents the police commissioner has issued prohibitory orders. — Representational image/DC

Mangaluru: Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar has imposed Section 144 within 200 meters radius of all the schools and colleges within the Commissionerate limits.

The prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed from 6 am on Feb 14 to 6 pm on Feb 19 as a precautionary measure.

The state government which had closed high schools and colleges as a precautionary measure, has decided to reopen the high schools from Feb 14 based on the High Court direction.

Areas coming under the Mangaluru Commissionerate region are sensitive. To ensure there are no untoward incidents the police commissioner has issued prohibitory orders.

The Hijab controversy first began in Udupi City and later spread to Kundapur and other parts of the state. However, till now no incidents or protests have taken place in Mangaluru City.

As per the order, all sorts of gatherings including protests, rallies, and processions are not allowed. Assembly of five or more members within 200 meters of the school is banned. Inciting slogans, songs, speech, bursting crackers, carrying weapons are not allowed.